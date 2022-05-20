10 new characters introduced in Boruto, ranked by design

Character design is one of the most important aspects of an anime, so it is a good thing that many of the characters that were first featured in Boruto have fantastic character designs. They all look unique and have designs that match their personality and abilities. This makes the series much more attractive to people who do not watch the show and might convince them to watch it.

With that in mind, here are some of the best-designed Boruto original characters.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects only the author's opinions. It also contains major spoilers for the entire Boruto series.

10 characters that were first introduced in Boruto ranked by character design

10) Sarada Uchiha

As the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke, Sarada Uchiha is an incredibly hard worker and her design reflects that. She always appears to be ready for anything that is thrown at her.

Sarada has the signature Uchiha jet-black hair that she inherited from Sasuke. She wears it clean and short, ensuring it does not get in her way during fights. Her Sharingan also pops out at fans whenever they watch her. It adds to the amazingness of her character design and everyone is excited to see her with a Mangekyo Sharingan in the future.

9) Delta

Delta is a former Kara Inner and a powerful addition to Boruto's original characters. She always has an attitude and a scowl on her face that only seems to disappear when she is in the middle of an intense fight.

Her character design is special, especially her eyes and other Ninja Tools. Her eyes give her a more robotic feel even though she is a cyborg. These eyes not only look cool but can absorb chakra. She can also morph her extremities and use them as dangerous weapons.

8) Shinki

Shinki's character design is impressive. The black cloak he wears over his actual outfit is formed with his Iron Release, and it not only looks amazing but is incredibly useful. He can use it to attack opponents and defend against a variety of attacks. His face paint, which is similar to Kankuro's, gives him a very noticeable and unique feature that makes his character's design even better.

7) Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji is a former Kara Inner and a clone of Jiraiya. He resembles Jiraiya greatly with long white hair, various toad-related ninjutsu, Toad Sage Mode, and other things. When he activates Sage Mode, his irises become like that of a toad, and dark pigmentation forms around his eyes.

6) Fused Momoshiki

Fused Momoshiki in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

After Momoshiki absorbs Kinshiki for a quick boost in power, he looks completely different. He grows a pair of large horns and his hair becomes incredibly long. He also gains black patterns all over his body. His torn clothes give him a rugged look, indicating he has been fighting for some time. He kept Rinnegan in his hands, which only made Momoshiki stronger and look cooler.

5) Kawashiki (Kawaki + Isshiki)

Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 @PrinceVegeta126 Don’t forget, Kawaki can tap into his stage two of his karma seal by himself if he’s pushed to it! I’m curious on how strong he is once growing the horn! Kawashiki is a legit thing too bruh! Don’t forget, Kawaki can tap into his stage two of his karma seal by himself if he’s pushed to it! I’m curious on how strong he is once growing the horn! Kawashiki is a legit thing too bruh! ♦️ https://t.co/dBqKPChdzJ

Kawashiki is a combination of both Kawaki and Isshiki and is what happened after Isshiki's Karma has extracted enough DNA into Kawaki's body. Dark reddish-black marks appear all over this face, and a horn shows initial growth. Isshiki's Karma engulfed the entirety of Kawaki's left side, reaching from his face all the way down to his feet.

4) Borushiki (Boruto + Momoshiki)

Borushiki is the combination of Boruto and Momoshiki. He came to be after the extraction of Momoshiki's Karma got to a certain point. He has a single Otsutsuki horn on the right side of his head and a blue pattern traveling to the tip of the horn, covering the entire right side of Boruto's body.

4) Future Boruto and Kawaki

Boruto and Kawaki as they appear in the future (Image via Pierrot)

Future Boruto and Kawaki are equals in terms of character design. They both look powerful and battle-hardened. Both have their signature weapons and their Karmas activated. Their appearance and the crumbling Konoha behind them combined to give the show an intense atmosphere right off the bat.

3) Eida

As of right now, Eida is a manga-exclusive character. She has long blue hair with streaks of pink woven throughout. She definitely has a great sense of fashion as her outfit looks fabulous and reflects her personality.

Like Isshiki, Eida has a unique dojutsu, and it is called the Senrigan. This allows her to see events in the future and the past up until her birth. It seems to manifest only in her left eye and has an intricate pattern to it.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki has a fantastic character design. He has one horn that begins in the center of his forehead and wraps around his entire head. Although he is a member of the Otsutsuki Clan's main family, he does not have circular eyebrows that indicate nobility. However, Isshiki's most notable feature is his right eye.

His right eye is a unique dojutsu that currently has no official name and is referred to as "Isshiki's Dojutsu." With this special eye, Isshiki has access to his strongest ability, Sukunahikona. The eye itself looks like a wheel-like pattern with various spokes protruding from the center. This is easily one of the best-looking eyes in the entire series.

1) Sage Mode Mitsuki

Mitsuki in his Snake Sage Mode (Image via Pierrot)

Mitsuki, with his Snake Sage Mode transformation activated, is easily the best-designed Boruto original character. Depending on how much power Mitsuki uses, he could just gain a veil of green chakra surrounding him. The appearance of a horn signifies that the transformation is more advanced than other forms of this transformation.

LIVE POLL Q. Which character do you think has the better design? Borushiki Kawashiki 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi