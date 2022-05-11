5 times Naruto characters eclipsed Boruto character's limelight (& 5 times it was the opposite)

The Boruto series is a sequel to the Naruto series and revolves around Naruto’s son and the path that he chooses as a shinobi. Several characters from the prequel appear in the current series, including the Hokage, Shikamaru and Gaara, along with a significant number of other characters.

In a series such as this, there have been certain instances in which the characters from the prequel stole the spotlight owing to their power and battle experience. Let's look at some of the instances where the previous generation's characters were the focus of attention, as well as instances where the characters of the current series were the center of interest.

Instances when Naruto characters stole the spotlight in the Boruto series

1) Gaara vs Urashiki

Episode 121 of the series was quite enthralling since it focused on the fight between Urashiki and Gaara. While Urashiki might have been able to overpower everyone who were present there at that time, Gaara intervened and saved Boruto who was charging at the Otsutsuki. Gaara was able to keep up with Urashiki using his Sand Release. One of the best moments in this fight was when the fans got to witness Shukaku after a long time. Not only that, the One Tailed Beast also launched a Bijuu Dama, which the fans thoroughly enjoyed as well.

2) Naruto Baryon Mode

This was one of the best moments in the entire Boruto series, and the aftermath was one of the saddest ones as well. Naruto harnessed Kurama’s chakra and they were able to create a nuclear fusion-like effect with their chakra. Naruto became so strong that he single-handedly took on Isshiki Otsutsuki and thoroughly overwhelmed him with his power. Isshiki was defeated with ease, and Naruto didn’t seem to struggle in that form. He certainly stole the show during that episode.

3) Sasuke and Naruto vs Jigen

The entire fanbase was hyped whenever Sasuke and Naruto paired up, and they undoubtedly relished the spotlight a little more than the Boruto characters did. This fight was an example of the village's two strongest shinobis teaming up against a world-threatening menace. Sasuke used his Susanoo in this battle, while Naruto used Kurama's chakra as well. Fans were ecstatic to witness the two Naruto characters take over Boruto, thanks to the superb combat animation.

4) Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki

By some fans, this fight is considered to be one of the best in the entire Boruto series. Momoshiki was causing a lot of problems for Naruto and Sasuke, but the two joined forces to defeat this Otsutsuki. Sasuke and Naruto's substitution combination trap, which resulted in Sasuke deploying Planetary Devastation on Momoshiki, piqued the interest of fans. The Kurama form, covered in Sasuke's Susanoo, was also witnessed by fans.

5) Sasuke vs Kinshiki

Despite it being a brief bout, this fight was another one that fans appreciated. Fans were excited for this fight because of Sasuke's talents, which were demonstrated in this encounter. This fight had a strong balance of taijutsu and kenjutsu, as well as a well-choreographed fight. The fans were ecstatic to see Sasuke unleash his Rinnegan skills. He certainly stole the show during this fight sequence.

Some instances where Boruto characters had the spotlight

1) Team 7 vs Boro

Every Boruto and Naruto fan were looking forward to this fight because it contained a technique that was popular in the prequel. In this fight, Team 7 was visibly suffering. However, the team members were able to devise a few techniques that enabled them to successfully attack Boro. Sarada took a few steps back and charged at Boro while Kawaki, Mitsuki, and Boruto engaged Boro and distracted him. She then used the Chidori against him for the first time, capturing the core that would stop him from regenerating.

2) Kawaki vs Garo

There was a lot of build-up to this fight and Garo was driving Kawaki to a corner. This fight sequence was great because of the overall animation and the battle choreography. Kawaki was able to doge Garo’s attacks in an acrobatic manner. The best part was when Kawaki was able to use Karma. At that point, he instilled fear into Garo’s heart and she shuddered at the sight of Kawaki’s new power. Garo was entirely demolished by Kawaki in one move. During that duel, all eyes were on Kawaki, and the audience was transfixed.

3) Team 7 against Deepa

During the early parts of the fight, the pace was a little slow. However, as the struggle progressed, it became increasingly intriguing. Deepa managed to keep the trio at bay and didn't appear to be struggling in the least. Fans were ecstatic, though, since Boruto used his High Compression Rasengan, and Sarada and Mitsuki in Sage Mode aided him in this move. Deepa was defeated in his transformed state by this technique, which the fans were overjoyed to see.

4) Mitsuki using Sage Mode

This was the first time the squad encountered Deepa and it looked like they were plainly suffering against him. However, one scene in particular got the entire fanbase talking. Boruto and Sarada were about to die at the hands of Deepa when Mitsuki entered Sage Mode and saved them. This transformation requires a great deal of expertise, which came as no surprise given that Orochimaru was his father. Mitsuki was the center of attention, and he was the topic of conversation for the following few days after the show aired.

5) Borushiki vs Sasuke and Kawaki

This fight caused a lot of excitement and frustration among the fanbase. This was when Boruto was taken over by Momoshiki. When the protagonist was taken over by the Otsutsuki member, he was on a different level and was able to challenge Sasuke, one of Konohagakure's most powerful shinobis. The protagonist was the subject of attention because he had a new power and was also the one who destroyed Sasuke's Rinnegan.

Edited by Sayati Das