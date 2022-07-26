10 strongest Beasts Pirates in One Piece, ranked

Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga, One Piece, is currently in the final events of its Wano Arc, which marks a milestone for the endgame of the series. The Straw Hat Pirates achieved an amazing victory against the Beasts Pirates, the main antagonists of the arc and their strongest opponents to date.

Before their defeat at the hands of Straw Hat Pirates, Beasts Pirates were one of the most powerful and notorious crews in the One Piece world. Founded and led by Kaido, one of the Four Emperors, they occupied the Wano Country, making it their domain. Their headquarters were based on the island of Onigashima.

Thanks to Kaido's partnership with Doflamingo, the greatest broker in the One Piece world, the Yonko was able to supply his crew with artificial Devil Fruits, the Beasts Pirates had hundreds of Zoan Devil Fruit wielders.

After Doflamingo's defeat, Kaido decided to associate with Big Mom, creating an alliance between two of the strongest Yonko crews in the One Piece series, the Beasts Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates.

A former member of the Beasts Pirates is "Red Flag" X Drake, who just pretended to be a pirate. In fact, he was working undercover as a spy for the Marines. Drake was exposed during the Onigashima raid. For this reason, he left the Beasts Pirates and momentarily allied with Straw Hat Luffy and his friends, awaiting his chance to rejoin the Marines.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1055 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Black Maria to Kaido, the 10 strongest One Piece Beasts Pirates, ranked

10) Black Maria

Black Maria (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Black Maria is a beautiful young woman of incredibly massive size and height. She is a member of the Tobi Roppo, an èlite group which encompasses the six individuals with the higher hierarchy in the Beasts Pirates, only below the three All Stars and Kaido himself. Hiding behind a flirtatious approach, Black Maria is just as sadistic and violent as the rest of the Beasts Pirates.

Black Maria ate an Ancient Zoan version of the Spider-Spider Fruit, which allows her to transform into a hybrid between a human and a prehistoric carnivorous spider. She is a tactical and ingenious fighter who deceives her opponent through traps and illusions, to immobilize them with her spider webs and then pummel the opponent with her brass knuckles or polearm, which can create flaming attacks.

After successfully luring and capturing Sanji, Black Maria tortured him. Sanji was saved by Brook and Nico Robin, who took his place in the fight and managed to defeat the Tobi Roppo member. Pushing herself to the point where she lost consciousness after the end of the fight, Nico Robin used her Demonio Fleur form to beat Black Maria, while Brook took out her underlings.

9) Ulti

Ulti together with her little brother, Page One (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ulti is a member of Tobi Roppo and the elder sister of fellow Tobi Roppo member, Page One. She is a childish and short-tempered young woman who even dares to act in a very casual manner towards her superiors, a very uncommon behavior in the One Piece series. Ulti is aggressive and merciless towards her opponents, but is extremely protective regarding Page One, her younger brother.

Ulti is a remarkable fighter who possesses impressive Armament Haki and physical strength. Her durability is such that she can survive attacks from Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors. Ulti's Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Pachycephalosaurus, an Ancient Zoan, allows her to enhance her physical abilities.

With a few headbutts, her signature attack, she was able to quickly and effortlessly beat Nami and Usopp. After seeing Big Mom injuring her younger brother, Page One, Ulti attacked her, but was struck with a powerful blow from the Yonko. Although she lost consciousness, Ulti survived and came back for revenge, but Usopp immobilized her. Then Nami, helped by Zeus, ultimately defeated her.

8) Sasaki

Sasaki (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sasaki is a former New World pirate captain who joined the Beasts Pirates, becoming a member of the Tobi Roppo and the leader of the Armored Division. During the Wano Arc, Sasaki fought a heated battle against Franky, the cyborg of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Sasaki was strong enough to destroy Franky's strongest creation, General Franky, but ended up losing the fight after the cyborg discovered and struck his weak spot. Sasaki proved himself to be a powerful and tough fighter, able to push his opponent to try his hardest and to survive many of his best attacks.

Sasaki possesses the powers of an Ancient Zoan, the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Triceratops, which greatly increases his physical strength, durability and the toughness of his skin. The Zoan transformation also allows Sasaki to become much faster in his charges and even somehow fly, thanks to the abnormal ability to rotate his neck like a propeller.

7) Who's Who

Who's Who (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before starting his pirate career, Who's Who was a CP9 agent, but the World Government fired and imprisoned him after his failure in a mission to guard the Gom Gom Fruit. Who's Who eventually escaped and became a pirate captain in the New World. Later, he joined the Beasts Pirates together with his former crew and became a member of the Tobi Roppo.

Who's Who declared that his potential is no less than the one of the genius Rob Lucci, who became the strongest agent in CP9 history. Because of the deep confidence in his own abilities, Who's Who is very ambitious, if not presumptuous, to the point where he believed he could defeat one of the All Stars and take his place.

Who's Who is a skillful Rokushiki master who possesses noticeable speed and physical strength, which are further enhanced thanks to the powers of the Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Saber Tiger. Who's Who was able to hold himself against former Warlord Jinbe, even gaining sort of an upper hand against him, but he was brutally defeated when the latter went all out.

6) Basil Hawkins

Basil Hawkins "The Magician" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Part of the Worst Generation Supernovas, Basil Hawkins is a dangerous individual born in North Blue who joined the Beasts Pirates. He is also known as "The Magician" because of his tarot reading skills. At the beginning of the Wano Arc, he tried to stop Zoro, but was outclassed. He suffered the same outcome when he faced Trafalgar Law. He then lost a deciding battle in Onigashima against Killer.

Hawkins can use his tarot cards as battle tools. The more risk he bears, the greater chance he has of drawing a good card that enhances his powers. Hawkins ate the Straw-Straw Fruit, which allows him to manipulate straws. He can create straw monsters and a straw sword. He can also create voodoo dolls and connect them to other people, which he can transfer any received damage to.

5) Scratchmen Apoo

Schratchmen Apoo "Roar of the Sea" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Schratchmen Apoo, known as "Roar of the Sea", is a member of the Longarm Tribe and one of the eleven Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Apoo is one of the most scheming and treacherous characters in the One Piece world. He persuaded Eustass Kid to create an alliance, but bertrayed him, joining the Beasts Pirates, and leaving Kid and Killer to fight the Yonko on their own.

Apoo's loyalty to Kaido is questionable, as he would leave his side should the latter lose. In the Onigashima raid, Apoo had a confrontation with Kid and was later taken down by Zoro. Once recovered, he faced X Drake, who had been exposed as a spy, and proposed him an alliance against the CP0 agents who attacked them, but he ran away as soon as the agents gained the upper hand.

Apoo's opportunistic and treacherous nature seems to reflect well on his fighting abilities. He tries to take the opponent off guard with the unpredictable powers of the Sound-Sound Fruit, performing surprise attacks from a medium or long distance. Apoo's endurance is remarkable, allowing him to survive the powerful attacks he received from his fellow Supernovas and the CP0 agents.

4) Jack

Jack "The Drought" fighting against Ashura Doji, one of the Red Scabbards (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Jack is a fish-man who serves in the Beasts Pirates as one of Kaido's three All Stars. Jack is one of the most ruthless and violent characters in the One Piece world, well deserving the nickname, "The Drought". This has been shown especially during the Zou Arc, when he tortured several Minks and brought destruction to their land without a second thought.

In the Wano Arc, Jack was attacked and overwhelmed by the two Dukes, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, who were in their Sulong form. After partially recovering from his wounds, Jack met Inuarashi again. The two confronted in a deathmatch, which ended in the Mink's favor once the latter managed to regain access to his Sulong form.

Jack is a physical fighter whose best traits are strength and endurance, significantly boosted by the the Ancient Zoan he ate, the Elephant-Elephant Fruit Model: Mammoth. In Zou, he fought the Minks for five days and five nights without taking a break, while Inuarashi and Nekomamushi took turns of twelve hours each. In battle, Jack is a proficient dual wielder of his blades.

3) Queen

Queen "The Plague" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Queen is a scientist, known as "The Plague" for his manufactured deadly viruses. A former member of MADS, an unauthorized research team which also included some of the smartest scientists in the One Piece world, such as Judge Vinsmoke, Doctor Vegapunk and Caesar Clown, Queen joined the Beasts Pirates and became one of the All Stars.

Queen is a sadistic individual who enjoys toying with the lives of his victims, forcibly submitting them to games that he intended to be inescapable and unwinnable. However, he has a comical attitude of losing his composure in the presence of sudden dangerous opponents or unpredictable events. He is also somewhat clumsy, hitting himself with his own attacks.

Thanks to the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Brachiosaurus, Queen possesses great toughness, durability and physical strength. He installed several high-tech mechanisms and weapons in his body, such as laser beams and extendable limbs. Queen was able to overwhelm Sanji at first, but he was outclassed and defeated when the latter awakened his genetic enhancements.

2) King

King "The Wildfire" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

King, whose real name is Alber, is Kaido's right hand man and his strongest and most loyal subordinate. He is the leader of the All Stars and a member of the almost extinct Lunarian race. Kaido noticed Alber's strength during their escape from Punk Hazard, where the World Government was holding them captive, so he recruited him as his second in command and assigned him the name "King".

King is a tall and muscular man who wears a mask to hide the features typical of his race. He is calm and stoic, but a ruthless and merciless individual. He often bickers and quarrels with Queen, but when they have to face a serious situation, they collaborate. Queen honestly praised and admired King's Lunarian powers, which makes him a monster capable of surviving any kind of situation.

When the flame on King's back is on, he can endure devastating strikes without receiving any kind of damage. When it goes off, his durability decreases, but his speed increases noticeably. King can also create and manipulate fire to perform destructive attacks at every range, an ability which granted him the moniker of "The Wildfire". His fire is akin to magma, which is much stronger than normal fire.

King is also a highly skilled Armament Haki user and a powerful swordsman. He ate an Ancient Zoan, the Dragon-Dragon Model: Pteranodon, which allows him to fly at extremely high speed and unleash dangerous attacks with power enough to destroy large pieces of Onigashima. King's pteranodon wings are so tough that they can block attacks that previously cut Kaido's skin and hurt the Yonko.

At the start of the Wano Arc, King repelled a ship with Big Mom and her crew aboard. He, together with Queen, later fought against Marco, bringing the latter to exhaustion. He then clashed against Zoro, gaining the upper hand in the fight between the two right-hand men. During the fight, Zoro unlocked the advanced stage of Conqueror Haki, which allowed him to outclass and defeat King.

1) Kaido

"Hundred Beasts" Kaido, captain of the Beast Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hailed as the World's Strongest Creature, Kaido is the captain of the Beasts Pirates and a former Yonko. He started his pirate career as an apprentice in the Rocks Pirates, where he befriended Big Mom, who gifted him the Fish-Fish Fruit Model: Azure Dragon, a rare Mythological Zoan. Kaido made Wano Country his property, driving back Oden and the Red Scabbards who tried to stop him.

Kaido is cruel and merciless, even towards children such as Momonosuke or his self-declared son, Yamato. He only respects and acknowledges other individuals of exceptional strength, like he did with the Worst Generation Supernovas who challenged him during the Onigashima raid. The person he respects the most is Oden, which he considers one of the strongest enemies he has ever faced.

Excelling in toughness, endurance, stamina, speed and strength, Kaido's physical prowess is supreme. He possesses an incredibly powerful Haki and is one of the very few people able to use Conqueror Haki to court their attack. This ability is described as the power of the strongest. Thanks to his Devil Fruit powers, Kaido can transform into a fully fledged dragon, or into a dragon and human hybrid.

During the the Wano Arc, Kaido proved himself to be one of the strongest One Piece characters. He single-handedly annihilated the nine Red Scabbards and handled Yamato, a Conqueror Haki user. Later, together with Big Mom, he faced and dominated the five strongest Supernovas, suffering the only real damage because of Zoro's tremendous Ashura attack, which inflicted a scar on him.

Kaido fought Luffy and defeated him easily, even when the latter unlocked the advanced stage of Conqueror Haki. He was overpowered only after Luffy gained a tremendous newfound resource, the Awakening of the Gom-Gom Fruit, which was revealed to be the very rare Nika Nika Mythological Zoan. A testament to Kaido's strength is the crazy amount of power that was needed to defeat him.

The Beast Pirates definitely proved to be one of the mightiest crew in the One Piece world. Unfortunately for them, after a tremendous battle, the Straw Hats managed to overwhelm them. Like Big Mom, Kaido was no longer considered one of the Four Emperors after his defeat at the hands of Luffy was revealed all over the world, meaning that the Beast Pirates lost their Yonko crew status.

The authority and influence that the Beast Pirates previously held in the One Piece world has now vanished, but the strength they have shown remains unforgettable. They are widely recognized as the strongest enemies that the Straw Hat Pirates have ever managed to defeat since the start of the One Piece series.

