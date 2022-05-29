One Piece Episode 1019 recap: Tama makes the save, Franky versus Sasaki

One Piece Episode 1019 takes a break from the rooftop action by focusing on the rest of the Onigashima Raid. Admittedly, some fans will be greatly disappointed, given the hyped moments of the Skull Dome battle. One Piece Episode 1019 mainly focuses on Tama's efforts to control the Grifters.

Of course, the high-quality animation still looks very crisp and clean. This was readily apparent during Franky's encounter with Sasaki. While it's mostly a breather episode, there are brief flashes of excitement.

One Piece Episode 1019 switches perspective by focusing on the rest of the Onigashima Raid

Tama makes her move against the Beasts Pirates

Tama might be a small child, but she can be surprisingly helpful (Image via Toei Animation)

Tama has already made her way inside Onigashima with some help from her friend Speed. In a flashback, the young girl recalled how she wanted to make a difference in the Onigashima Raid. With her Devil Fruit, she can make Kibi Dango from her cheeks and feed them to animals.

Gifters are members of the Beasts Pirates who ate the Artificial Zoan fruits. Since they are part animal, Tama can take control of them simply by feeding them her Kibi Dango. In the present day, with the help of Gazelleman and Daifugo, they distribute these dumplings to various Gifters.

Slowly but surely, the tides are turning in One Piece Episode 1019. Tama is starting to recruit many of the Beasts Pirates.

Ice Oni virus continues to infect everyone

This is terrible news for the alliance (Image via Toei Animation)

Chopper was still in his pursuit of a cure for the ice Oni virus. However, it's not looking perfect for the samurai forces. One Piece Episode 1019 shows many of them being infected, including Hyogoro. Queen has been doing a lot of damage to both sides with his diseases.

Many of them are starting to attack each other in a blind rage. Chopper doesn't have much time before they expire from exhaustion. Then again, there is only so much he can do while suffering from the side effects.

Franky has a throwdown with Sasaki

This encounter might be the episode's highlight. Franky continued his battle with Sasaki, who is now using his Triceratops form. He tried to shoot down the dinosaur with his General Left, but Sasaki dodged the attack. Franky finally managed to grab his large horns and swing him around for a bit.

Toei Animation put a lot of effort into this particular scene. Everything moves very fluidly in this fight. Viewers will notice this almost right away.

Unfortunately, the Armored Corps grabbed hold of Franky, giving Sasaki the chance to ram into him. Suddenly, Tama showed up with Nami and Usopp, converting the nearby Gifters to her cause. During the ensuing chaos, Franky broke free and barely avoided Sasaki's attack.

Ulti and Page One finally arrived on the scene. The former figured out what Tama was doing with her Devil Fruit. Nami blasts her with Thunder Lance Tempo, but even she knows it won't be enough. In the meantime, Usopp uses his slingshot to distribute the Kibi Dango to the Gifters.

This segment of One Piece Episode 1019 ends with Franky using a mighty move known as Shori no V-Flash. This devastating attack heavily wounds Sasaki.

One Piece preview for Episode 1020: Sanji asks for help, Marco makes a move

Marco likes what he sees (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1019 ends with a preview for the next episode. Black Maria has tied up Sanji in her spider webs. Sanji calls for Nico Robin's help in his time of need, showcasing a significant amount of trust in her.

The One Piece episode preview also shows Marco fighting King so that viewers can look forward to it. Last but not least, Carrot seems to be trapped by Perospero's candy.

Final thoughts

Some fans won't be too excited about One Piece Episode 1019. The primary fight on the rooftop will determine the outcome of this war. One Piece Episode 1019 is not filler, but it certainly won't compete with Roof Piece.

With that said, Tama does serve a vital role in the narrative. Remember, the Beasts Pirates vastly outnumber the samurai forces. If they are not dealt with, they can quickly provide distractions for other fighters. Franky couldn't deal with Sasaki if thousands of people were ganging upon him.

Speaking of which, at least the One Piece Straw Hats are getting their fights. The clean animation made Franky versus Sasaki look good. Fans can only hope this will be standard for the rest of the fights in the Onigashima Raid.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

