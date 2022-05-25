One Piece Episode 1019: Release date and time, what to expect and more

One Piece is heading in an exciting direction, and fans are waiting for the upcoming set of episodes from the series. The last episode featured the fight between Luffy, his comrades, and Kaido. Luffy, along with Zoro and Trafalgar, gave their best against Kaido and seemed to have dealt a good amount of damage.

However, fans want to see how one of the strongest beings in One Piece will respond to Luffy and his comrades’ attacks, with Big Mom on his side. The upcoming episode is scheduled to release by the end of this week. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

One Piece Episode 1019 release details

This series follows a rigorous release schedule for its episodes, and the production team sometimes announces breaks due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the upcoming episode 1019 will be released on May 29, 2022. The latest episodes of the series will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

The release times of episode 1019 for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM (May 28)

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9:00 PM (May 28)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM (May 28)

British Standard Time (BST): 2:00 AM (May 28)

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 10:00 AM (May 29)

Australia Central Standard Time (AST): 10:30 AM (May 29)

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 3:00 AM (May 29)

Philippine Standard Time (PhST): 9:00 AM (May 29)

What happened in episode 1018?

The episode began with a recap of the previous episode in which Eustass Kid, Trafalgar Law, and Luffy were launching an attack on Kaido and Big Mom. Luffy used his Kong Gun and Kong Gatling, which knocked down Kaido shortly. However, Luffy almost fell unconscious during that fight. Kaido used his attack to create a large gust of wind, and Luffy was caught inside it. Zoro was forced to rescue his captain, but Kaido succeeded in getting a hold of Luffy.

The swordsman used the Black Rope Dragon Twister using Kozuki Oden’s sword and cut through Kaido’s scales. This hurt Kaido, and one could see his flesh after his scales were severed. The scene soon transitioned to CP0 having a conversation about the current battle, and they recollected the time Luffy fought against Donquixote Doflamingo.

CP0 believed that the battle would end with Kaido’s crew emerging victorious. Episode 1018 of One Piece ended with Kaido looking down at the pirates in front of him as Luffy yelled out his name.

What to expect in the upcoming episode 1019

Based on the preview of the upcoming episode shown after the credits, the focus will be on Otama. She will be quite influential in the upcoming episode since she has a clever strategy to help the pirates beat Kaido and Big Mom.

Her help would be crucial in turning the tables in this one-sided fight. It will be interesting to see how her efforts will affect the flow of the fight that will take place in the upcoming episode.

