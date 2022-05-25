One Piece Chapter 1050 (leaked): Kaido seemingly defeated, Luffy declared winner

One Piece Chapter 1050 marks a historical moment in the series.

After the longest battle in the entire series, Luffy became the eighth person to defeat Kaido. His journey to becoming a Pirate King hasn't been easy. The Straw Hat overcame every single obstacle put in front of him. He has now done what many believed to be impossible.

Kaido is currently known as the strongest creature in the world. Only a select few can ever hope to survive a battle against him. After several trials and tribulations, Luffy finally proved himself to be the second coming of Joy Boy.

One Piece Chapter 1050 (leaked): Luffy may have finally taken care of Kaido

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur What I love about Bajrang Gun is that it's effectively a combination of all gears:

- The flames of Gear 2nd

- The size of Gear 3rd

- The spring pressure of Gear 4th

- The flexibility of Gear 5th

Add advanced haki, and it feels like a culmination of everything Luffy has learned What I love about Bajrang Gun is that it's effectively a combination of all gears:- The flames of Gear 2nd- The size of Gear 3rd- The spring pressure of Gear 4th- The flexibility of Gear 5thAdd advanced haki, and it feels like a culmination of everything Luffy has learned https://t.co/FVZIkkcKRD

Once again, all credit goes to Etenboby from WG Forum. He only released a brief synopsis of the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1050. Readers will have to wait a few more days before the scans arrive. In the meantime, here's what happened in this historical chapter.

.

Kaido falls into lava with Big Mom

MAT KAT @matkat97 @WorstGenHQ Unsure how to feel, kaido and big mom are in magma but not declared dead, neko announcing luffy's victory instead of the narrator. @WorstGenHQ Unsure how to feel, kaido and big mom are in magma but not declared dead, neko announcing luffy's victory instead of the narrator.

One Piece Chapter 1050 reveals the sheer magnitude of Luffy's Bajang Gun. The Straw Hat sent the Emperor straight down to earth:

"Kaido falls in the magma deep deep under Wano island, Big Mom is there too."

Big Mom was previously dealt with by Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid in Chapter 1039. She ended up falling into a massive crater while surviving a series of explosions. Both of these powerful Emperors ended up in the same exact location, which is rather fitting.

"Nekomamushi announces Luffy's victory to all of Onigashima."

Meanwhile, Luffy is declared the victor in front of everybody in One Piece Chapter 1050. What makes this interesting is that it wasn't announced via a narration box. Some readers are going to be very suspicious, considering all the popular theories of Kaido's Devil Fruit Awakening.

Either way, it's a good idea to wait for more detailed spoilers. It may provide more context on what's going on here in One Piece Chapter 1050.

There is also a brief flashback

WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECE1050 #Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

"- Toko and Yasuie flashback. Yasuie ate the Smile that Toko has eaten becouse he doesn’t want Toko to laugh alone."



Yasuie is the king of Wano, love the character a lot... "- Toko and Yasuie flashback. Yasuie ate the Smile that Toko has eaten becouse he doesn’t want Toko to laugh alone."Yasuie is the king of Wano, love the character a lot... #ONEPIECE1050 #Spoilers ......"- Toko and Yasuie flashback. Yasuie ate the Smile that Toko has eaten becouse he doesn’t want Toko to laugh alone."😭😭😭Yasuie is the king of Wano, love the character a lot... https://t.co/TfxbPwpsjC

There is a short breather moment in this chapter so readers can recollect themselves. Eiichiro Oda provides more context on the relationship between Toko and Yasuie, as seen below:

"Toko and Yasuie flashback. Yasuie ate the Smile that Toko has eaten because he doesn’t want Toko to laugh alone."

Yasuie's death was definitely a heartbreaking moment for Wano Country. At the very least, his sacrifice was ultimately not in vain. The alliance seemingly defeated Kaido's entire forces.

The Kozuki clan makes their next move

wily zawawza @zawawza

#سبويلر_ون_بيس

#ONEPIECE1050 A leaker says Momonosuke has transformed into his human form and looks like Oden A leaker says Momonosuke has transformed into his human form and looks like Oden#سبويلر_ون_بيس #ONEPIECE1050 https://t.co/ZXTpaJZXt2

Momonosuke did what he could to prevent Onigashima from crashing into the ground. After all that hard work, he discusses something very important with Zunesha in One Piece Chapter 1050:

"Momonosuke says to Zunesha that he will open the border, but not now."

He appears to be waiting for the right moment. Keep in mind that World Government ships are just outside the border. Of course, the Kozuki clan will be integral in opening Wano Country.

"Momonosuke lands in the Flower Capital and turns back to human form(can’t see it because of the smoke). From the smoke, Hiyori and Red Scabbards appear."

Now that he doesn't need to use his dragon form, Momonosuke can revert back to his adult form. One Piece Chapter 1050 hasn't quite revealed it, however. More importantly, he finally meets up with the rest of the Red Scabbards:

"Denjiro: "I have brought here the new Shogun of Wano"

It's unknown if he is referring to Momonosuke or Hiyori in this context. Either way, One Piece Chapter 1050 may possibly mark the beginning of the end for the Onigashima Raid. The mission is seemingly a major success.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul