One Piece: 8 strongest attacks from Kaido

When someone like Doflamingo greatly fears Kaido, One Piece fans should take note.

The world's strongest creature built his entire reputation on his impressive win loss record. Kaido has only lost seven times in his pirating career. Regardless, most people believe he will emerge victorious in any singles match. Kaido sits on top of a very high mountain in One Piece.

With a bounty of 4,611,100,000 bellies, he is seen as the biggest threat on the planet. Kaido secured his Yonko position through brute strength, monstrous Haki techniques, and Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit. For that reason, his devastating attacks will destroy anything in his path.

These are Kaido's strongest attacks in the One Piece series

8) Raimei Hakke

Most of his regular moves involve the use of his kanabo club, Hassaikai. This is Kaido's signature attack in the One Piece series. He first used it to knock out Luffy during their first encounter.

All it took was a single devastating blow. Keep in mind that Luffy had a bounty of 1,500,000,000 bellies. He also previously defeated One Piece villains like Doflamingo, Cracker, and Katakuri.

Kaido swings the club at such a blinding speed. During their second encounter, Luffy could barely even dodge it with a future vision. Kaido often combines this attack with Busoshoku and Haoshoku Haki.

7) Horai Hakke

This is a more powerful variant of Raime Hakke. Kaido first used it against Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Over Kong Gun. Both techniques use Haoshoku Haki, which suggests a strong attacking power.

Remember, Over Kong Gun is a far superior variation of King Kong Gun, which Luffy used to defeat Doflamingo. The fact that Kaido can evenly clash with this attack is truly an impressive feat in One Piece.

Better yet, this isn't even Kaido's best version of Raime Hakke. He still has more tricks up his sleeve in the One Piece series.

6) Gundari Ryuseigun

Getting hit by Kaido once has to hurt. Of course, getting hit multiple times just makes it even worse. Kaido only uses it whenever he's a half dragon, via his Zoan Devil Fruit transformations.

He also imbues his club with Haoshoku Haki. This advanced technique gives him far more strength. However, only a select few have access to it.

Kaido then swings his weapon in multiple directions. Luffy has to use Gomu Gomu no Roc Gatling just to keep up. The vast majority of characters in the One Piece series would get knocked out by this point.

5) Kosanze Ragnaraku

This extremely violent technique involves Kaido jumping into the air. By swinging his club around, he builds enough momentum for a knockout blow. Kaido brings his weapon down on his opponent, sending them straight into the ground.

It also caused a huge shockwave from the impact. The lightning trails indicate a strong usage of Haoshoku Haki.

For a brief moment, Luffy was rendered completely unconscious. It helps that Kaido is using both hands rather than one. He's also using his half dragon hybrid form, which makes him even more dangerous.

4) Warai Jogo Ragnaraku

Kaido somehow has a stronger variant of Kosanze Ragnaraku.

This version requires him to be in a drunken state known as Shuron Hakke. It makes his attacks far more unpredictable. He also switches between his Zoan forms, which makes it difficult to figure out his patterns. Luffy was caught off guard by this unusual technique.

The laughing drunk adds some extra lightning to Warai Jogo Ragnaraku, which inflicts great damage on his opponent. It also caused a huge crack on the Skull Dome rooftop, which can be seen by everybody.

3) Daiitoku Raimei Hakke

This might just be the strongest version of the Raimei Hakke technique. Kaido was forced to use it against Luffy's Gear Fifth. The world's strongest creature uses both of his hands to swing his club.

Of course, the fact that he can send Luffy flying speaks for itself. Gear Fifth is the Awakened form of a Mythical Zoan Fruit. This is Luffy at his absolute most powerful by this point.

Kaido is also in his human dragon hybrid form, which means he's not playing around anymore. This is the most powerful transformation a Zoan user can have in the One Piece series. Kaido also happens to be a dragon with defensive scales.

2) Kaen Daiko

Kaido's dragon form unleashes flames everywhere on his body. By doing so, he forms a fiery dragon that's bigger than his original form. It's among the biggest attacks in the One Piece series.

The above panel doesn't fully demonstrate the size and scale. Kaido is nearly as big as Onigashima itself, which is the size of a small island. It also goes to show just how useful Mythical Zoans can be with their special powers. Portgas D. Ace never did anything this impressive.

Kaen Daiko uses extremely hot temperatures, so Kaido melts anything he comes into contact with. Luffy can't even get close to him in this form, which is why he used Busoshoku Haki to maintain his distance.

1) Shoryu: Kaen Hakke

This insane technique requires the use of Kaen Daiko. In his fiery dragon form, Kaido lunges forward and unleashes a powerful shockwave from his mouth. It was used against Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun. Like most of his moves in One Piece, Kaido likely powers it up with his enormous Haki.

Without a doubt, this is Kaido's strongest attack in the One Piece series. It went up against Luffy's best move in his entire arsenal. Keep in mind that the Bajrang Gun is nearly the size of Onigashima. Very few One Piece characters would be able to stop it, like Kaido did for a few brief moments.

If Kaido were fighting anybody else on that island, they would've melted. One Piece would be a very different series if Kaido started his battles with this move. Luffy's journey to become the Pirate King would've been over.

