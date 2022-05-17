One Piece: 4 reasons why Kaido’s flashback needs to be longer (and 4 reasons it doesn’t)

A major talking point from One Piece Chapter 1049 is the short length of Kaido's flashback.

Manga readers finally got a glimpse of Kaido's childhood in the Vodka Kingdom. They even got to see a few scenes with the Rocks Pirates. However, that vignette ended almost as quickly as it began. Whether or not Eiichiro Oda continues it later remains unknown.

Over the past few days on social media, One Piece fans have been arguing over this move. Some believe that Kaido's backstory was rushed. Meanwhile, others felt it was enough for now, and that Eiichiro Oda could revisit it later. This article will take a look at both perspectives.

Why Kaido's flashback needs to be longer in One Piece

4) It's way too short

Dragon Slayer | ZORO SZN @Sslayer141 @Geo_AW Backstory was rushed. If we had shortened a lot of raizo v fuku, orochi & some other pointless panels, we could hqve gotten a solid 2-3 chapter of kaido flashback and a much better detailed one similar to how it was for Oden. @Geo_AW Backstory was rushed. If we had shortened a lot of raizo v fuku, orochi & some other pointless panels, we could hqve gotten a solid 2-3 chapter of kaido flashback and a much better detailed one similar to how it was for Oden.

One Piece readers waited a very long time for Kaido's backstory. However, all they got was a few pages. Many of the flashback sequences had abruptly ended and moved onto the next part.

On a related note, some fans believe that Oda also spent way too much time on filler panels elsewhere. A particularly infamous example involves Orochi, who has repeatedly survived death several times already.

They believe Oda should've made extra room for Kaido instead.

3) There's too many unanswered questions

Geo @Geo_AW I’m not saying big mom is Yamato’s mother but if Oda decided to reveal to us she is one day I wouldn’t be surprised #ONEPIECE1041 I’m not saying big mom is Yamato’s mother but if Oda decided to reveal to us she is one day I wouldn’t be surprised #ONEPIECE1041 https://t.co/9hNtQ2ZWH5

It's fairly obvious that Oda doesn't want to reveal too much about the God Valley incident. For that reason, Kaido's flashback skipped over the juicy parts of the Rocks Pirates.

However, there are still a lot of unanswered questions in regards to Kaido's past:

Who is Yamato's mother?

Why does he want her to stay in Wano Country?

Where did he find all those Ancient Zoan fruits?

Why did Jack and Queen team up with him?

How did he find out about Joy Boy?

That's only scratching the surface with this One Piece villain. A good number of readers wanted to see more than what they were given.

2) The best villains tend to have longer flashbacks

notmrmanny @TheRealSmileyV2 #ONEPIECE1049 this chapter was good but I still don’t think it is over. It feels rushed as almost Oda just wants to get out of Wano… Big mom had 3 chapters of flashback and Kaido only gets 4 pages? Idk this is not a satisfying ending, I hope there is more. #ONEPIECE1049 this chapter was good but I still don’t think it is over. It feels rushed as almost Oda just wants to get out of Wano… Big mom had 3 chapters of flashback and Kaido only gets 4 pages? Idk this is not a satisfying ending, I hope there is more. https://t.co/smF0Fo68FQ

Not every One Piece villain gets a flashback. However, ever since Dressrosa, several major villains have gotten a backstory. This includes Donquixote Doflamingo and Charlotte Linlin, also known as Big Mom.

Of course, many pointed out that Big Mom had a few chapters dedicated to her backstory. Meanwhile, despite being her direct counterpart, Kaido only had a few pages worth.

Understandably, they might be disappointed, since they wanted to see more from the world's strongest creature.

1) It would flesh out Kaido's motivations

🎉 Jasser 🎉 @Jabulkheir Continuing on, we STILL don't know Kaido's true motivations or what defeating him really means. Why is Kaido even in Wano in the first place? What does opening Wanos borders mean? Why does Kaido want Yamato to be the leader and not himself? It's all hazy and we don't know. Continuing on, we STILL don't know Kaido's true motivations or what defeating him really means. Why is Kaido even in Wano in the first place? What does opening Wanos borders mean? Why does Kaido want Yamato to be the leader and not himself? It's all hazy and we don't know. https://t.co/mEW0zsows3

Kaido has never been the most popular character in the polls, considering his rather low placement. Most of this has to do with a lack of information on him.

Even now, One Piece readers have no idea what Kaido's true motivations are, beyond wanting to start a war. While he was personally invited to Wano Country, that part of his backstory was barely explained. He also seems deeply invested in the Joy Boy lore for some reason.

Readers need to understand why Kaido did what he did. A longer flashback sequence would've helped greatly.

Why Kaido's flashback doesn't need to be longer in One Piece

4) Wano Country has gone on long enough

Tay @tay120n64 @newworldartur Wano has been incredible, but I am really, really ready for it to end. I don’t mind spending more time in the country wrapping things up, but we need to wrap up Onigashina yesterday. For this reason, I do not want a Kaido flashback. We don’t need it. Move on. @newworldartur Wano has been incredible, but I am really, really ready for it to end. I don’t mind spending more time in the country wrapping things up, but we need to wrap up Onigashina yesterday. For this reason, I do not want a Kaido flashback. We don’t need it. Move on.

It's been almost four years since the Wano Country arc began. This makes it the longest arc in One Piece history, given its three-act structure.

Of course, there have been changes of scenery between the acts. However, the current one has been going on for a very long time now, all without any breaks. Some One Piece fans even joke that Act Three will never end at this rate.

Arc fatigue has been setting in for quite a while. Most readers want to see what happened in the outside world. A longer flashback would only delay the inevitable. Besides, some readers believe they already know enough about Kaido.

3) Yamato can always reveal more later

This point is dependant on whether or not Yamato joins the Straw Hats. Several One Piece fans believe this will be the case.

Any questions regarding Yamato can be answered in her own flashbacks. She also happened to read Oden's journal, which could provide context on Kaido's personal ambitions. This can only be done after his defeat.

One Piece fans simply need to be patient and wait for that huge info dump. Oda can always tie up loose ends with Yamato later on.

2) Kaido's life has been spread out through other flashbacks

One Piece readers should remember that pieces of Kaido's backstory were already shown through other characters.

The Kozuki family had several flashbacks involving Kaido taking over Wano Country. King's recruitment into the Beasts Pirates was also explained, along with Yamato's upbringing.

When everything is put together, Kaido's backstory is much bigger than it seems.

1) Oda will revisit the Rocks Pirates in the near future

Monkey D. Gizem ☠️ ししし 💗 LUFFY ERA 👑 #ルフィ☀️🔥⚡️ @piratequeen_ya #ONEPIECE1049



Young Big Mom, Whitebeard, Kaido. When we get a proper God Valley and Rocks flashback, the fandom’s gonna burst from sheer excitement. Those little snippets are too great already, want more. Young Big Mom, Whitebeard, Kaido. When we get a proper God Valley and Rocks flashback, the fandom’s gonna burst from sheer excitement. Those little snippets are too great already, want more. #ONEPIECE1049 Young Big Mom, Whitebeard, Kaido. When we get a proper God Valley and Rocks flashback, the fandom’s gonna burst from sheer excitement. Those little snippets are too great already, want more. 😭

The eventual Rocks flashback might be the most highly anticipated in the series. It's a legendary event that involves the biggest past names in the pirating world. This is also where Kaido got his Devil Fruit from Big Mom.

Very little is known about Rocks D. Xebec and the God Valley Incident. If Kaido's backstory doesn't reveal any more details, that means Oda will be saving it for a future arc. The Rocks flashback will likely contain endgame material that will explain Kaido's aspirations.

One Piece fans just need to be a little more patient.

