One Piece: 10 most powerful Warlords in the series

The Seven Warlords of the Sea are definitely among the strongest pirates in the One Piece world.

Strength can be measured in a variety of ways. The World Government used to handpick Warlords based on their power and reputation. Prior to its dissolution, these military forces would maintain world peace. Becoming a Warlord requires luck and skill in the One Piece series.

Within the span of a few years, there have been several members of this organization. The Straw Hats have met most of them in One Piece, whether they were friends or foes. Without a doubt, these Warlords would send a shiver down most people's spines.

These are the strongest Warlords in One Piece, based on strength

10) Gecko Moria

Had it not been for his laziness, Moria would have been a far more dangerous threat in One Piece. He commands the largest ship in the One Piece series, also known as Thriller Bark.

Moria once fought Kaido in his youth, which speaks for itself. Although he is no longer in his prime, he is still a viable threat. He can manipulate shadows with the Kage Kage no Mi. Moria can also steal other people's shadows for himself. The monster can even create a mindless army of zombies.

9) Crocodile

Alabasta is a desert kingdom, which means it's a playground for the Suna Suna no Mi. Crocodile is able to create and control sand. He can even reflexively turn into sand if he gets attacked. The boss of Baroque Works is arguably the most skilled Devil Fruit user in early One Piece.

Before his eventual downfall, Crocodile managed to defeat Monkey D. Luffy twice. Very few characters can do it once, let alone two different times.

8) Jinbe

Jinbe is a Fishman who is highly regarded for his tremendous strength. Even on land, he can knock out most opponents with his martial arts. Of course, his true power lies within the sea itself. Jinbe is not just 10 times stronger when underwater. He can also command various sea creatures, as well.

Devil Fruit users would drown like a rock when thrown at sea. Jinbe doesn't suffer from this major drawback in One Piece. Instead, he would probably win most fights under these conditions.

7) Donquixote Doflamingo

Very few One Piece characters have mastered Conqueror's Haki, let alone the other two classes. Even fewer can fully awaken their Devil Fruit powers. Doflamingo managed to do both, which he perfectly demonstrated in Dressrosa. He gave Luffy the fight of his life.

Doflamingo ate the Ito Ito no Mi, which lets him manipulate strings in creative ways. His abilities range from controlling people like puppets to flying in the air. In the case of a fatal injury, Doflamingo can even stitch internal wounds together.

The Heavenly Yaksha awakened his abilities, which means he can turn his surroundings into strings.

6) Edward Weevil

Kizaru may seem rather slow on the uptake, but he is surprisingly observant. He holds Whitebeard's "son" in very high regard. In fact, Kizaru directly compared Weevil's strength to a younger Whitebeard.

With a bounty of 480,000,000 bellies, Weevil is a force of nature. He even managed to defeat several pirate captains under the Whitebeard banner.

He obviously has a role to play in the One Piece series. Given that he will show up in the very late stages, he will have to be ridiculously strong by this point.

5) Boa Hancock

Along with Big Mom and Yamato, Boa Hancock is among the very few women who have mastered all types of Haki. Anytime she is seen fighting, Hancock relies on her strength and speed to get the job done.

She can also turn enemies into stone with her Mero Mero no Mi. Boa Hancock is described as the most attractive woman on earth, so this naturally gives her the combat advantage. Her fruit relies on the lustful emotions of her victims.

4) Bartholomew Kuma

Kuma is the only man to ever defeat the entire Straw Hat crew by himself. Whether it was Thriller Bark or Sabaody Archipelago, they stood no chance against him.

The Nikyu Nikyu no Mi is quite versatile in many ways. Kuma is able to repel objects he comes into contact with. He can even use it on abstract concepts like pain. This is a very rare ability in the One Piece series.

Kuma is also extremely durable via his cybernetic modifications. The mysterious Vegapunk even based his Pacifista models on Kuma himself.

3) Trafalgar Law

Trafalgar Law was among the very few rookie pirates who became a Warlord after the One Piece timeskip. He gained the position after sending a hundred pirate hearts to the World Government.

Law is a very difficult fighter to beat, given his medical expertise and tactical strategies. The Ope Ope no Mi allows him to manipulate space within his sphere of influence. It's a very broken ability with only a few drawbacks.

Within two years, he went from a bounty of 200,000,000 bellies to 500,000,000. This is the man who nearly killed Doflamingo in Dressrosa. Gamma Knife would've succeeded had it not been for the Ito Ito no Mi's self recovery.

2) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk has been described as the best swordsman in the One Piece series. He yields the legendary Yoru, classified as a very rare 12 Supereme Grade sword. He can easily cut through the likes of tsunamis and icebergs.

One Piece makes it clear that Mihawk is a very elite fighter. He used to spar with Shanks back in the day. Very few pirates can make such a bold claim and live to tell the tale. Impressively, this is entirely based on his pure skill alone. What really helps is that he can track fast movements with his eyes.

Mihawk also trained with Roronoa Zoro during the One Piece timeskip. He even taught him the concept of coating weapons with Armament Haki. Needless to say, Mihawk is exceptionally talented at everything he does.

1) Marshall D. Teach - Blackbeard

Within a span of a few years, Blackbeard's pirate bounty went from zero to 2,247,600,000 bellies. He managed to become a Warlord by capturing Portgas D. Ace, the son of the infamous Gol D. Roger. However, his membership was revoked when he attacked Marineford.

After killing Whitebeard and stealing his Gura Gura no Mi, Blackbeard took his place as Emperor of the Sea. Even the World Government recognizes his threat level. Blackbeard could destroy the entire world with his powerful quakes.

More importantly, he is the sole One Piece character who can wield two Devil Fruits. Blackbeard can use the Yami Yami no Mi to control darkness itself. With his tremendous physical stats, very few can get in his way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul