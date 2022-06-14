One Piece: 10 characters that fans wanted to join the Straw Hats

Over the past few decades, several One Piece characters have been considered prime candidates for the Straw Hat crew.

Before going any further, there will be a few manga spoilers right up ahead, particularly from the Wano Country arc. Please keep that in mind when reading this One Piece article.

Anyways, now that Yamato has been recruited into the Straw Hat Pirates, it's time for a retrospective look into past contenders for the role. For one reason or another, fans believed these characters would've had a great dynamic with Luffy's pirate crew.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece characters who used to be popular candidates to join the Straw Hats

1) Bartolomeo

When he was first introduced in the Dressrosa arc, Bartolomeo seemed like a very disrespectful punk who didn't care for anybody. One Piece fans were in for a shock when it was revealed that he was a Luffy superfan.

Bartolomeo gained popularity for his strong admiration of the Straw Hat. He could also produce barriers with the Bari Bari no Mi, which is a rare fighting style in this series. His slightly punkish appearance also made him stand out.

Although he didn't join the Straw Hats themselves, Bartolomeo did become a member of the Grand Fleet.

2) Rebecca

Going beyond her physical appearance, Rebecca was fairly well-liked for her kind nature. The former crown princess was also a brave warrior.

Rebecca wanted to put an end to Doflamingo's reign of terror in Dressrosa. Unfortunately, she didn't get to do much since her father Kyros did most of the work instead.

After the Donquixote Pirates were defeated, Rebecca gave up her royal title to live with her father in the countryside.

3) Perona

Perona is among the most popular female villains in the One Piece series. The Ghost Princess could summon negative spirits with the Horo Horo no Mi. She also has a unique gothic design.

Although she worked under Gecko Moria during the Thriller Bark arc, Perona admitted she only stayed because she was bored. Her interactions with the Straw Hats would've been very interesting, particularly with Usopp and Zoro. Her inclusion would've also added more female crew members.

Alas, it was not meant to be since Bartholomew Kuma sent her flying to Mihawk's castle on Kuraigana Island. However, she did get to spend time with Zoro during the One Piece timeskip.

4) Monet

Prior to her untimely demise, Money used to work for Caesar Clown in the Punk Hazard arc. She definitely stood out for her attractive design.

Monet also consumed the Yuki Yuki no Mi, a Logia Devil Fruit that allows her to create and control snow.

While the Straw Hats would've never accepted this villain onto their ship, her fans still wanted that to happen. It didn't matter if that made sense or not; they just wanted to see a Straw Hat with a Logia fruit.

Of course, the harpy didn't make it past her introductory arc, so joining the crew was never going to happen.

5) Kaku

When he first showed up in Water 7, Kaku seemed like a really cool shipwright. More than a few One Piece fans wanted him to fill that position for the Straw Hats. Remember, this was prior to Franky officially joining the crew.

Of course, they didn't know that he was a member of the CP9 organization. Kaku would end up fighting Zoro during the Enies Lobby arc.

Despite his villainous role in the story, Kaku was a rather endearing personality. He was surprisingly honest and had good sportsmanship. One Piece fans just really liked the character.

6) Smoker

At the beginning of the One Piece series, Smoker was a natural-born enemy to Luffy. The Straw Hat didn't have the means to bypass the Moku Moku no Mi, which lets Smoker transform into smoke. Their cat and mouse relationship was very interesting, to say the least.

Of course, that all changed after Luffy improved his skills during the timeskip. Smoker did end up teaming up with him during the Punk Hazard arc.

The Marine has a very strong belief in justice, which puts him at odds with current Fleet Admiral Sakazuki.

Many One Piece fans wanted Smoker to break ranks with the Marines and join the Straw Hats. Not only would they have a former antagonist on their ship, but they would also finally have a Logia fruit in their midst.

7) Paulie

Believe it or not, there was a time when One Piece fans wanted to see Paulie join the crew.

Back in the Water 7 arc, Paulie drew attention with his unusual fighting style. He combined acrobatic feats with his ropework techniques.

Unlike Sanji and his perverted tendencies, Paulie was also very prudish around women. Their potential interactions would've been fun to watch.

Paulie used to be a strong contender to join the Straw Hats. He was a very unique character by One Piece standards. As fate would have it, he only became Luffy's ally. He is now the vice president of the Galley-La Company.

8) Wyper

One Piece fans immediately took a liking to Wyper during the Skypiea arc. He not only stood out for his tribal design but also for his unique fighting style.

Wyper would blast away enemies with a powerful bazooka. He also used a mysterious device known as Dials, which gave him various abilities.

The Shandian warrior was originally a hostile threat to the Straw Hats. However, when he realized what their true intentions were, they teamed up to fight Enel. Although he didn't win, Wyper still put on a great performance. Enel had to restart his own heart just to survive.

At the very least, the Straw Hats gave him a chance to explore his family roots. Wyper is currently a member of God's Guards, a local police force.

9) Bon Clay

Bon Clay is a very flamboyant character with the ability to impersonate people he touches via the Mane Mane no Mi.

A former member of Baroque Works, Bon Clay quickly warmed up to Luffy and his friends. During the Alabasta saga, he even tricked the Marines into attacking him so the Straw Hats could escape. He did more for that crew than most characters ever have, whether they were friends or foes.

Sadly, Bon Clay sacrificed himself a second time for Luffy's sake during the Impel Down arc. He stayed behind to make sure Magellan wouldn't catch up.

Bon Clay now rules over Level 5.5, also known as Newkama Land.

10) Carrot

Believe it or not, Carrot ranked higher than Yamato in the 2021 global popularity contest. Ever since the rabbit girl was introduced in Zou, One Piece fans liked her adventurous personality, unique design and playful attitude. A lot of people wanted her to be a lookout for the Straw Hats.

With that said, Carrot's importance was significantly reduced in Wano Country. She's mostly a background character who barely occupies any panels, which doesn't bode well for her chances.

There really isn't much time left for Carrot to join the Straw Hats, especially when they sail away from Wano Country. Realistically, she could always stow away on the ship, just like Nekomamushi and Inuarashi did with the Whitebeard Pirates. However, it's a small window that's closing very fast.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far