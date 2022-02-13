One Piece fan creates Gecko Moria in Fortnite Creative mode, the results are frighteningly real

Fortnite's Creative mode allows players to explore the vastness of their imaginations and construct unique maps, game modes, and more. A while ago, Epic Games teased a One Piece collaboration in several manners, giving gamers hints about the anime's main characters receiving a skin.

One player took matters into their own hands, however, and managed to create a primary antagonist for One Piece, stunning those who caught a glance at the image. Creative mode in Fortnite continues to bring about insane scenes, and Epic Games might push more hints of a crossover as the community calls for it.

Gecko Moria comes to Fortnite via a complex custom design

Gecko Moria from One Piece in Fortnite's Creative mode (Image via u/MrEIectric/Reddit)

Within the Creative Island of Epic Games's battle royale spectacular, a player attempted to put together a version of Gecko Moria that resembles a near-perfect match of the character.

The recreation got the smallest details and captured the daunting presence that he held in One Piece. Even the dark color palette and the sharp, haunting features were beautifully made.

Fans who turned over to the Reddit post expressed their surprise and shock as they stated how close the image looked to One Piece's villain. Many commented on how they weren't even sure that something like this could ever be done.

This Fortnite creator rallied many gamers to their post as a swarming majority of the statements were made that supported the incredible artwork. Some even called for the creator to produce similar images for other characters.

Gecko Moria takes the appearance of something players can see in Fortnite's special game modes according to the post's viewers. Apparently, this creator has been in the game for a while and has displayed other works that are on the same level as this one.

As some even thought this portrayal of Gecko Moria was a drawing, this Creative mode could see serious action, perhaps even a game mode where the teased characters from One Piece could make an appearance.

One Piece launched it's 1000th episode towards the end of last year, a major milestone for the anime that sparked inspiration from all across the internet, including Epic Games content creators. More incredible artworks are sure to follow as this reconstruction of Gecko Moria could encourage dozens of others to show off their Creative mode skills.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan