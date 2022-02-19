4 One Piece characters that excelled after the time skip (and 4 that failed miserably)

One Piece characters have had varying degrees of success since the timeskip.

After the events of the Marineford arc, everybody had two years to start training. Pirates and Marines alike have worked hard just to accomplish their respective goals. From Blackbeard to Akainu, they have certainly made a name for themselves in the past few years.

However, more than a few One Piece characters have been left on the wayside. They showed a good amount of promise before the timeskip, but have largely been disappointing since then. This article will take a look at both sides of the spectrum.

One Piece characters that did great after the timeskip

4) Trafalgar Law

Law has done very well for himself ever since he teamed up with the Straw Hat Pirates. Due to his sheer popularity within the One Piece community, Law had more screentime than ever before.

From Punk Hazard to Dressrosa, he effectively undermined Doflamingo's efforts to produce artificial Devil Fruits. Law's alliance with the Straw Hats proved to be very beneficial for both sides. However, his goals are much higher now, since Law intends to bring down both Kaido and Big Mom.

3) Sakazuki

After barely defeating Kuzan during the timeskip, Sakazuki was promoted from Admiral to Fleet Admiral. This gives him a scary amount of power within the world of One Piece, given his belief in Absolute Justice.

Under his authoritative rule, the Marines have grown much stronger than before. Sakazuki even managed to recruit Fujitora and Ryokugyu to the vacant Admiral positions.

2) Marshall D. Teach

In his never-ending search to find the One Piece, Blackbeard has steadily gained power in the past few years.

During the timeskip, his crew thoroughly defeated the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates. The World Government officially recognized him as the Emperor of the Sea, the highest ranked title among pirates. He currently has a bounty of 2,247,600,000 berries.

Blackbeard's crew has also gotten more powerful since they are now hunting Devil Fruits. For unknown reasons, Blackbeard is even working together with Kuzan, formerly known as Admiral Aokiji.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Without a doubt, Luffy's stock has risen considerably since the One Piece timeskip. At the start of the Fishman Island arc, Luffy had a bounty of 400,000,000 berries. The Straw Hat eventually raised that number to an impressive 1,500,000,000, which is a very rare feat.

Ever since arriving in the New World, Luffy has proceeded to do the following:

Claimed Fishman Island as his personal territory

Ruined Doflamingo's SMILE factory operations

Defeated the Donquixote Pirates and freed the Dressrosa kingdom

Publicly humiliated the Marines and the World Government

Gained the support of several pirate crews to form a Grand Fleet

Directly challenged Kaido and Big Mom in their respective territories

The Straw Hat Pirates also have possession of two Road Poneglyphs, along with a translator in Nico Robin. More than anybody else, Luffy is closer to achieving his goal of becoming the Pirate King.

One Piece characters that didn't fare well after the timeskip

4) Gecko Moria

Needless to say, Moria did not have a good time after the timeskip. After the events of the Marineford arc, the World Government secretly ordered his death at the hands of Doflamingo. Luckily, Moria did manage to escape the ensuing chaos.

Unfortunately, the former Warlord is yet to break his bad string of luck. During the Wano Country arc, he finds out that his friend Absalom was murdered by the Blackbeard Pirates. Nothing seems to be going his way these days.

Sadly, due to his laziness, Moria is no longer the great fighter he used to be in One Piece. He doesn't stand a chance against Blackbeard and his crew. Whether he is forced to submit or taken out entirely remains to be seen.

3) Jesus Burgess

Burgess was an original member of the Blackbeard Pirates, dating all the way back to the Jaya arc. He is primarily known for his titanic strength, which he fully displays in the Dressrosa arc. Burgess completely wiped out his entire block during the tournament.

This is the first time One Piece fans have seen the Blackbeard Pirates in action since the timeskip. However, Burgess ends up being a rather disappointing commander. While he can easily defeat nameless fighters, he was no match for Sabo and his Mera Mera no Mi fruit.

The masked wrestler was swiftly defeated by the Moeru Ryusoken: Kaen Ryuo. It's a really bad showing for someone who represented the Blackbeard Pirates, given they rarely show up in One Piece.

2) Tashigi

Many One Piece fans wanted to see what Tashigi would be capable of after the timeskip. She had received multiple promotions within the Marine organization, suggesting that she has gotten much stronger.

"The weak don't get to decide anything, not even how they die."

Unfortunately, the above Law quote is a very accurate description Tashigi. She has a really bad habit of picking fights against stronger opponents. During the Punk Hazard arc, she was easily trounced by Law and Vergo. Tashigi would've also lost to Monet, had it not been for the timely interference of Zoro.

Speaking of which, Tashigi has an uncanny resemblance to Kuina, Zoro's childhood friend who inspired him to become a great swordsman. It's fair to say that Tashigi doesn't have anywhere near the same potential as Kuina did.

1) Smoker

Prior to the One Piece timeskip, Smoker was an unstoppable force of nature. The Marine officer had cornered Luffy several times. Whether it was in Loguetown or Marineford, Smoker had the advantage due to his Logia Devil Fruit. He could effectively create and control smoke with his Moku Moku no Mi.

While Smoker is still a credible threat in the One Piece series, he took quite the beatings after the timeskip. The Punk Hazard arc has been particularly unkind to him. Smoker lost several major battles within a short time span, particularly against Law and Doflamingo.

It was quite jarring to see what happened to Smoker after the timeskip. He went from being a champion fighter to a literal punching bag.

