10 greatest swords in the anime universe

Sword fights in anime offer some of the most bewitching sequences. Some of these swords are gigantic in size and seem impossible to handle, but for the right wielder, it's a cakewalk. Most of these blades are plain and simple and don’t possess any innate magical abilities.

However, some of them come with supernatural powers that, if fallen into the wrong hands, would create an outcome that would be horrifying. The wielder of these swords might think that they have picked them for themselves, but it has always been the sword that chooses its master. Here are some of the most powerful swords in the anime universe that are said to be the greatest of all time.

A look at the strongest swords in the anime universe

1) Dragon Slayer - Berserk

Dragon Slayer as seen in the Berserk manga (Image via Hakusensha)

Dragon Slayer is a gigantic sword created by the blacksmith named Godot, who thought his creation was useless as it was impossible to handle by anyone. However, after Guts laid his hands on it, he was proven to be versatile with it as, from a young age, he had practiced swordsmanship by wielding swords twice his size.

Due to its enormous size, the Dragon Slayer is capable of slicing through several enemies at once. Dragon Slayer is broad enough to shield its users from any physical attacks.

2) Demon-Slayer - Black Clover

Asta with his Demon-Slayer sword as seen in the anime Black Clover (Image via Studio DLE)

The Demon-Slayer Sword is an Anti-Magic Weapon that can be summoned out of a grimoire by the user. This sword doesn’t have the capability to sever any physical object, as it would be reduced to a blunt sword that would cause heavy damage to the opponent. The Demon-Slayer Sword is used for severing magic and repelling it with its flat side.

Moreover, the user of this sword is capable of controlling the sword remotely and can also glide and fly through the air by manipulating the Anti-Magic. The Demon-Slayer Sword can also enlarge to increase the damage it causes.

3) Bustermarm - Fairy Tail

Bustermarm as seen in the anime Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Bustermarm is one of the largest swords in Fairy Tail and is said to be roughly four times its user size. Although handling Bustermarm is not an easy job, the right user or the chosen candidate just needs little to no exertion to cut Earth with relevant ease.

Despite its enormous size, Bustermarm is easily retractable, but its large hilt stays the same. Once the center of the sword glows a reddish-orange color, one explosive strike is enough to leave gigantic craters on Earth.

4) Toyako Bokuto - Gintama

Gintoki with Toyako Bokuto as seen in the anime Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Toyako Bokuto is Sakata Gintoki's wooden sword that he supposedly bought from Lake Toya, with the sword also being branded with an imprint of its origin. Gintoki carries it around with him almost all the time, despite the Bakufu’s ban on swords. It may look like an ordinary toy sword but in reality, it is made from a ten-thousand-year-old tree from another planet.

The strength of the blade is such that it can cut through anything cleanly. With this sword, Gintoki was able to go against one of the strongest Yato members, Housen, which speaks volumes of the sword's potential.

5) Lostvayne - The Seven Deadly Sins

Meliodas with Lostvayne as seen in the anime The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Demon Sword Lostvayne was entrusted to the captain of the The Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas, by King Bartra. A user of this sword can activate its abilities only by saying the command "Sacred Treasure Activate."

Lostvayne grants the user the ability to manifest up to six complete clones, where each possesses a fraction of the original’s powers. Each Clone is capable of using Full Counter to reflect the opponent's attacks back at them. Lostvayne is said to be the fourth Sacred Treasure to be revealed in The Seven Deadly Sins.

6) Samehada - Naruto

Samehada as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Samehada is a Sentient Blade that is said to be the most terrifying sword out of the Seven Ninja Swords of Hidden Mist. Being a sentient sword, Samehada shares a symbiotic relationship with its users and has the ability to absorb the chakra from its opponents by slicing through them.

The weapon can also partially fuse with its users to grant them immense chakra. Samehada can heal its users' wounds in an instant. It was shown that with Samehada, Kisame was capable of subduing Jinchuriki by absorbing their chakra to weaken them. Samehada is also capable of eating away a Tailed Beast Ball.

7) Tesseiga - Inuyasha

Inuyasha with Tessaiga as seen in the anime Inuyasha (Image via Studio Sunrise)

The Tesseiga sword is the most powerful sword in the entirety of Inuyasha, which is why it is also called the “Sword of Destruction.” The sword was initially forged out of one of Toga’s fangs, who is deemed to be the strongest Dog Demon.

The Tesseiga sword has a plethora of devastating capabilities that only a fraction of its power is enough to inflict fear upon targets. Even its sheath is capable of parrying an opponent’s demonic attacks. Its strongest feat is absorbing demonic energy.

8) Sword of Totsuka - Naruto

Sword of Totsuka as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Sword of Totsuka is an ethereal weapon of Itachi Uchiha, which he can summon after awakening his Susanoo. The scabbard of Totsuka is a sake jar that is used to seal the targets, the sword cuts and traps them in a Genjutsu for eternity.

The sword is powerful enough to cut through anything with ease. Even the genius Orochimaru, who was after Totsuka Blade for a long time, was incapable of acquiring it. Using it alongside Yata Mirror, Itachi became invincible in his fight against Orochimaru.

9) Ea - Fate Series

Gilgamesh with his Ea as seen in the anime Fate/Stay Night (Image via Studio Deen)

Ea and the Sword of Rupture can only be wielded by those who possess the attributes of a ruler, which is why Gilgamesh is its only user. Despite being one of the most powerful Noble Phantasms, there is no record of its existence in any modern legend.

The blade is said to have been forged way before humanity came into existence and also its complexity is such that it can’t be reproduced. Using Ea’s power to the fullest extent can distort space-time, which will eventually manifest a void that will consume the entire world.

10) Ryujin Jakka - Bleach

Yamamoto Genryusai with his Ryūjin Jakka as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Genryusai Yamamoto's Ryujin Jakka is the oldest and most powerful Zanpakuto in the entire Soul Society. One swing of this sword can incinerate anything in its path and engulf the target in powerful flames that can’t be subdued. After unleashing its Bankai, the blade incorporates all of its flames within it and takes the form of a worn-down katana.

In this state, the Zanpakuto’s aura is such that it depletes the moisture present in the air. Moreover, Ryujin Jakka’s Bankai technique Higashi: Kyokujitsujin is capable of erasing the existence of anything the blade touches.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan