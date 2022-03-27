10 strongest elderly characters in anime, ranked

Nothing gives more thrill in anime than the old-timers, who prove themselves to be powerful foes for their opponents. These characters, with their undying spirit and inhuman strength, substantiate the fact that one shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. No matter how dire the situation gets, their will to stand up even when all hope seems to be lost makes them legendary.

The anime universe is filled with elderly characters who are known for their intimidating aura and astonishing capabilities. However, here are some of the greatest who have proven that age is just a number.

Elderly anime characters who have shown nightmares to their opponents

10) Yoshinobu Gakuganji – Jujutsu Kaisen

Yoshinobu Gakuganji as seen in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen (Image Via MAPPA)

Yoshinobu is the principal of Kyoto Jujutsu High and a member of the Jujutsu Higher-Ups. He may seem like an arrogant geezer who asserts his dominance in a row for being a Higher-Up. However, his intentions are just to prevent any catastrophic event from taking place like the resurrection of the Sukuna through Yuji Itadori.

Despite looking like an old fragile person, Yoshinobu is one of the Jujutsu Sorcerer who was capable of defeating a grade 1 sorcerer like Masamichi Yaga.

9) Gran Torino – My Hero Academia

Gran Torino as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image Via Bones)

Sorahiko Torino, most popularly known by his hero name Gran Torino, is a retired pro hero. Torino, even after his retirement, continued to help the Police Force in assisting them in investigating the Paranormal Liberation Front. His old age doesn’t stop him from going all out against his enemies.

It was Torino who taught the world’s mightiest hero All Might how to use his powers and fight. Torino’s Quirk grants him jets of air from his soles, through which he attains blinding flight as well as powerful kicks. He can knock out his targets before they can react.

8) Gouki Shibukawa – Baki

Gouki Shibukawa as seen in the anime Baki (Image Via TMS Entertainment)

Shibukawa has trained himself in Jujutsu since prior to World War ll. He mastered a technique called Aiki and with it, he was able to redirect the force back at his opponents. Shibukawa is capable of pinning down opponents who are twice his size and possess outstanding strength.

Despite getting older, his powers and strength have not decreased. He combines his skills along with his strength and well-devised tactics to take down opponents who seem too powerful to him.

7) Makarov Dreyar – Fairy Tail

Makarov Dreyar as seen in the anime Fairy Tail(Image Via A-1 Pictures)

Makarov Dreyar is a Guild Master as well as one of the Ten Wizard Saints in the Fairy Tail. In his younger days, he was said to be an inpatient individual who often used to pick fights with his Guildmates. However, he has now attained tranquility and has become one of the wisest wizards of his era. His Magic ability compensates for his small size by turning him into a giant.

He can even enlarge specific parts of his body at will. Makarov can also use a plethora of magic abilities and spells, which makes him one of the strongest mages in Fairy Tale.

6) Zeno Zoldyck – Hunter x Hunter

Zeno Zoldyck as seen in the anime Hunter x Hunter (Image Via Studio Nippon Animation)

Zeno is the grandfather of one of the most prominent characters in the show, Killua Zoldyck. As the head of the Zoldyck family, Zeno is an exceptional assassin and a powerful Nen user. His old age has never been a hindrance to his high intellect and his combat prowess. He only risks his life if the reward is worthy of consideration.

His calm and analytical mindset over the years made him a proficient fighter and also helped him gain mastery over Nen. Zeno’s strength, speed, endurance, and agility can overpower a person who is still in their prime.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi – Naruto

Hiruzen Sarutobi as seen in the anime Naruto (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi is one of the two individuals who is hailed as the God of Shinobis. In his prime, Hiruzen was a powerful Shinobi who possessed unmatched capabilities in his lifetime. Even at the age of retirement, he stayed put in his position as a Hokage for the safety of Konoha and its people.

After Orochimaru attacked Konoha, Hiruzen fought him toe-to-toe and was also capable of handling the reincarnated First and Second Hokage. Although his strength and capabilities deteriorated over the course of time, he never showed any signs of weakness while saving his village from Orochimaru.

4) Whitebeard – One Piece

Whitebeard as seen in the anime One Piece (Image Via Toei Animation Co., Ltd.)

Edward Newgate, renowned as the infamous Whitebeard, was widely acclaimed as the strongest man in the world. He was also the only person behind Gold D. Roger, who was the closest to One Piece after Gold.

Whitebeard’s carried high moral standards, as he never forgave the death of his crewmate by another because a man who could not live with honor became a disgrace to society.

After the death of the Pirate King, Gold D. Roger, he became the “Strongest Man in The World.” He was one of the Four Pirate Emperors who are regarded as the most powerful in the world.

Whitebeard ate the Devil Fruit Gura Gura No Mi, which gave him the ability to generate powerful shockwaves and earthquakes. He also possessed one of the 12 Supreme Swords called the Murakumogiri, which he used in conjunction with the abilities of his Devil Fruit.

3) Silver Fang – One Punch Man

Silver Fang as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image Via Toei Madhouse)

Bang, most commonly known by his hero name Silver Fang, is a professional S-Class: Rank 3 hero of the Hero Association. Bang and his brother Bomb are the two greatest martial arts masters in the world.

He invented the Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist, a martial arts technique that is capable of deflecting attacks from pure energy, high-speed projectiles, and even small dust particles. Despite being in his old age, he possesses tremendous strength.

His inhuman speed and reflexes are greater than the Atomic Samurai, who is regarded as the fastest S-Class hero in the Hero Association. He was able to destroy meteor fragments with his bare fists. Bang’s single blow to Garou left a huge crater on the ground, which pretty much speaks about his pure strength.

2) Master Roshi – Dragon Ball

Master Roshi as seen in the anime Dragon Ball (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Master Roshi is regarded as the God of Martial Arts and the title suits him because he trained Goku who is hailed as the strongest Saiyan. He cares a lot about his students, as for once he entered a Martial Art Tournament in disguise to make sure his students don’t win too easily.

Even after acknowledging that he couldn’t fight and his days of glory are over, he didn’t stop training. Master Roshi was the one who invented the legendary iconic Kamehameha in the first place and passed it onto Goku, who made it his signature technique. Master Roshi is widely acclaimed for being the strongest man on earth.

1) Genryusai Yamamoto – Bleach

Genryusai Yamamoto as seen in the anime Bleach (Image Via Toei Animation Co., Ltd)

Yamamoto was the Captain Commander of the 13 Court Guard Squads and also the Captain of the First Division of the Soul Society. He has served as the Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13 for over a millennium because there has never been a Shinigami who is stronger than him.

Despite looking old, fragile and mostly standing in a hunch, he had a well-defined muscular body. Yamamoto’s Zanpakuto Ryujin Jakka is said to be the most powerful in the entirety of the Soul Society. By unleashing his Bankai, Zanka to Tachi, he is capable of removing the existence of anyone with a single slash of his sword.

