My Hero Academia Chapter 349: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 promises to shift focus to one of the four remaining fights. With Uraraka all set to face Toga and Deku rushing back to U.A. High, this chapter could focus on Kamino or Gunga Mountains.

Toga’s romantic confession has received mixed reactions from readers. However, Deku’s reply, Toga’s retaliation, and Uraraka's decision to step up to the fight pleased everyone.

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 release date and time for all regions

According to both Viz and Manga Plus, My Hero Academia Chapter 349 will be released on Sunday, March 27, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:30 AM, March 28

My Hero Academia Chapter 349 will be officially available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 348

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is titled “Unrequited.” In the chapter, Toga revealed that she wanted to drink Deku’s blood in order to become him. This was because he reminded her of her first love.

Deku was Flustered by Toga’s confession and reacted negatively. While he understood how admiration could compel someone to imitate the admired, he would never hurt the person he loves.

This upset Toga, who remembered how she was ostracized by society and her parents. She moved to attack Deku but was stopped by Uraraka, who said she had been thinking about Toga since their last encounter.

Toga, however, no longer cared about Uraraka and attacked her with a knife, drawing blood.

Asui arrived on time to save Uraraka and reminded Deku that he should return to Shigaraki. Toga was originally set to be handled by Uraraka with additional support.

Deku hesitated, but Uraraka assured him that she would do her best. As they prepared to face Toga, Deku bolted towards U.A. and Shigaraki.

What to expect from Chapter 349

Horikoshi is known for shifting focus in an ongoing fight, and My Hero Academia Chapter 349 should be no different. Two of the four ongoing confrontations remain untouched after their introduction. With the stages all set up in U.A. and Okuto Island, Horikoshi could turn his attention towards the other two.

While AFO’s battle in Gunga Mountains is equally interesting, the focus is more likely to shift to Kamino and the fight between the Todoroki Brothers.

Considering that Shoto Todoroki could be the tritagonist of the series, it seems logical to assume that the next chapter will focus on him after Bakugo and Deku.

However, unpredictable as he is, Horikoshi could simply return to U. A. or stay on Okuto Island. In the former case, readers might see Deku intervene with the ongoing battle against Shigaraki at an opportune moment. In the latter case, the long-awaited confrontation between Toga and Uraraka might take place.

On the other hand, My Hero Academia Chapter 349 might focus on AFO’s schemes and what role Spinner plays in all of this. All Might remains in the control towers at Troy, and the chapter might return to him as well.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh