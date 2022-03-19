My Hero Academia chapter 348: Deku answers Toga’s confession, Uraraka gets ready for her fight

Readers wanted to see Deku’s response to Toga’s confession in My Hero Academia chapter 348, and they were not disappointed. The chapter focused on Okuto Island and chronicled the progression of the confrontations.

My Hero Academia chapter 348 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16, which featured Midoriya Izuku and Uraraka Ochako on the cover. Considering the focus around these two characters, the cover also excited the readers.

Uraraka and Deku move towards their separate battles in My Hero Academia chapter 348

In the last chapter, Shigaraki’s new quirk was revealed to be a result of Garaki’s Quirk Singularity Theory, and Erasure would not work on it. Since Monoma was already using Erasure, he could not use Warp Gate to bring Deku back.

Deku is currently stranded on Okuto Island with Toga and Uraraka. Toga confessed that she loves Deku and wants to be with him. Deku discovered that Danger Sense only works on malicious intent, so it did not work on Toga since she harms people out of love.

My Hero Academia chapter 348 is titled “Unrequited.”

Deku’s response

The narration in My Hero Academia chapter 348 states that Deku has never thought of himself as anything beyond a nerd, so he seems so flabbergasted by Toga’s confession. She tells him that she fell in love with him because he resembles her first love. She wants to become him and asks to drink his blood.

His idea of dating entails going to an amusement park, holding hands, and sharing crepes. While he understands wanting to become like the person he admires, Deku never intends to hurt the person he loves, which upsets Toga. She remembers being told to conform all her life, specifically by her parents. She tries to attack Deku, but Uraraka pushes her away.

Uravity to handle Toga

Uraraka tells Toga that she had been thinking about her since their last encounter, but Toga says she stopped thinking about her in favor of Deku. Toga attacks her using modified blood-drinking channels and manages to get some of her blood before Froppy arrives and kicks Toga away. Froppy tells Deku that he should make his way to U.A. High.

Toga was isolated to the island in order for Uraraka to fight her with the help of other heroes. As Deku remembers what he and Uraraka last talked about, she gets ready to face Toga on her own. Toga prepares to attack the heroes while Deku sprints towards U.A.

Speculations

The narration of My Hero Academia chapter 348 seems to have Bakugo’s wording, but it is not confirmed if he is the one narrating. Additionally, the narration states that Midoriya “was” the Ninth Holder of OFA. The past tense has many readers worried over Midoriya’s fate at the end of the series.

With Uraraka’s blood, Toga now has access to both her and Twice’s quirks. It is doubtful that Uraraka is equipped to handle Sad Man’s Parade, but she is not fighting alone. The confrontation between the two, which Horikoshi had hinted at long back, seems to be finally taking place in future chapters.

However, many readers believe that the next chapter will focus on one of the other two battles. It could also return to U.A. with Deku finally arriving on the scene. It is less likely that Horikoshi will wrap up one battle before focusing on the other, so continuously shifting focus seems the more probable outcome.

