Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After an unexpected break last week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 returns to schedule as Mangaka Gege Akutami’s health has improved. With the previous chapter ending on the verge of a three-way Domain Expansion, expectations for Chapter 179 are at a record high.

The release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in North America this week has only added more fuel to the hype surrounding Yuta and his progression in the main series. It can be safely assumed that Akutami is bringing Yuta up as the Tritagonist of the series alongside Yuji and Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Speculations and release date

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 178: Backed into a corner, Okkotsu unleashes the power of Rika! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3wi9bme Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 178: Backed into a corner, Okkotsu unleashes the power of Rika! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3wi9bme https://t.co/mpTNicSQP0

According to the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 will be released on Sunday, March 27, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:30 AM, March 28

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

Recap of Chapter 178

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 is titled “Sendai Colony (Part 5).” The chapter revealed that the current Rika is the accumulation of curse energy left behind by Rika Orimoto, which also doubles as Yuta’s Cursed Technique.

Yuta is connected to Rika via his ring and can sustain her form for five minutes. During this time, he can access his Cursed Technique, manifest Rika completely, and tap into her Curse Energy.

Presently, Rika is seen storing a lot of weapons, out of which Yuta chooses one. It appears that these weapons are the physical manifestations of the Cursed Techniques that Yuta has copied from various sorcerers. Uro figures it out when Yuta uses Inumaki’s Cursed Speech and Dhruv’s Shikigami technique.

Rika seems to be autonomous and as powerful as Yuta. This is shown when she deflects Ishigori’s attack and goes in to attack him instead. Frustrated, both Uro and Ishigori employ their Domain Expansions, which prompts Yuta to use his as well.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179

The Great Witch and The Vampire @MMaystorm Jujutsu Kaisen 178



Ooh interesting, I hope we get more context to this before she goes Jujutsu Kaisen 178Ooh interesting, I hope we get more context to this before she goes https://t.co/tFJ94nOkFc

With the amount of prowess both Uro and Ishigori have shown, it is no surprise that they have fully-developed Domains at their disposal. It is unclear if Yuta’s Domain is his own or if it is a copied technique.

The Sendai Colony timeline is yet to match up with the Tokyo No.1 Colony. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 might see Kogane announce the rule that Yuji implemented. After that, either Ishigori or Uro can give their points to Yuta out of a sense of mutual respect or amusement, as Reggie did to Megumi.

Yuta’s Cursed Technique needs to be further clarified. It is unclear if his cursed technique is Rika or a copy. Readers also don't know to what extent he can copy techniques and what the specifications of the process are.

It is evident that he can copy Inherited Techniques such as Cursed Speech. However, logic dictates that he should not be able to copy Ten Shadows Technique since the Shikigamis will only obey the true inheritor of the technique. He also shouldn't be able to copy something like Six Eyes, which is not entirely a Cursed Technique.

Hopefully, Chapter 179 will clarify the parameters of Yuta’s Copy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh