5 Naruto characters who can beat Kisame (& 5 who never will)

The renowned Monster of the Hidden Mist in Naruto, Kisame Hoshigaki was an individual who used to terrify his opponents just by standing in front of them. He was the strongest member of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen.

Although Kisame, without his weapon, was a formidable fighter, he was unstoppable with his sentinel sword Samehada.

Kisame was capable of subduing Jinchuriki single-handedly and could also go head-on against a Tailed Beast. For a powerful Shinobi like Kisame, it would be a dream come true if anybody could defeat him.

However, there are a handful of Naruto characters who can beat Kisame with ease and a few who should never go against him.

Naruto characters who can beat Kisame

5) Kakuzu

Kakuzu, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu was a living legend who got to fight Hashirama Senju in his lifetime and survived the latter’s strength to tell the tale. He kept himself alive for three generations by harvesting the organs of several ninjas. Later, Kakuzu joined Akatsuki to form an alliance with powerful rogue Shinobi and assist on the central goal of the organization.

Whilst deserting his village, Kakuzu killed the powerful shinobis of his nation and stole their hearts which granted him the ability to use five elemental natures. Kisame will have a hard time going against the likes of Kakuzu as the latter has five basic elements at his disposal.

4) Nagato

Nagato was one of the most powerful shinobi in Naruto. With the powers of Six Paths of Pain, he destroyed the entire Konoha single-handedly. With each path, Nagato was capable of using a specific ability that was beyond the worst nightmares of a shinobi.

For Kisame, Nagato’s Rinnegan is enough. Although Kisame won’t back off either, he might take one or two paths down with his sentinel sword, but once Nagato uses the ability of his Deva Path, the swordsman will be destroyed in seconds.

3) Jiraiya

The legendary Sannin of Konoha might seem like an odd job, but when the time came to protect his cherished people and his nation, he went all out. Jiraiya had an arsenal of techniques under his sleeves. With his Senjutsu, he was capable of going toe-to-toe against Shinobi and powerful Kekkei Genkai.

Being a proficient Sealing Technique user, Jiraiya devised his own powerful seals that restrict others from stealing chakra. Although Kisame and Jiraiya faced each other once, they never fought. However, for the former, going against the legendary Sannin would amount to a perilous death.

2) Obito

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiding behind the mask of Tobi, Obito controlled and manipulated the entire Akatsuki. Although Nagato was the figurehead leader of Akatsuki, it was Obito who worked behind the scenes.

Obito knows all the secrets of the shinobi in the organization and how to deal with them if things go sideways. Kisame can never defeat Obito, as the latter’s Kamui is hard to counter for the former.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Being an Uchiha, Sasuke has grown to be a powerful shinobi widely acclaimed for his prowess in Ninjutsu as well as Genjutsu in Naruto. After assimilating the Chakra of Sage of Six Paths, his powers tremendously increased.

Sasuke possesses Rinnegan as well as Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. If Kisame fights the Uchiha, in his current state, he will be defeated miserably.

Naruto characters who don't stand a chance against Kisame

5) Gaara

Gaara is the most powerful shinobi in Hidden Sand in Naruto. Being the Jinchuriki of the One Tails, Shukaku, as well as inheriting the Magnet Release from his father, Gaara was capable of manipulating sand to a greater extent.

His sand also acted as a formidable defense, protecting him from lethal attacks. Since Kisame is an exceptional Water Release user, Gaara’s sand would not be a great help in their battle.

4) Shikamaru

Shikamaru ,as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru is known for his impeccable battle strategies and intellect. He made a major contribution to the Fourth Great Ninja War and is still praised for his strategies that turned the tides in the favor of Allied Shinobi.

With his shadow imitation technique in conjunction with his intelligence, no matter how fast his opponents might get, they always get caught. However, in the case of Kisame, Shikamaru would be defeated instantly if the latter used his Water Prison Technique.

3) Shino Aburame

Hailing from the Aburame clan, one of the noble clans of Konoha in Naruto, Shino is a proficient Insect based technique user. Like all Aburame members, Shino was infused with Kikaichu, a parasitic destruction insect.

Kikaichu insects are capable of nullifying any Jutsu and also act as an absolute defense for their users. If Shino went against Kisame, his Insects carrying his chakra would be absorbed by Samehada. Also in the latter’s Water Release Technique, the former’s Insect would perish.

2) Konan

Konan, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan is one of the Amegakure’s orphans besides Nagato and Yahiko. She assisted in Yahiko’s vision of bringing peace to the Shinobi world and became one of the founding members of Akatsuki. Like Nagato, she worked behind the organization, mostly as the brains. She was proficient in Wind, Water, Earth, and Yang Release.

Konan’s signature technique involves converting her chakra into numerous sheets of paper, which can be lethal if it combines together to form makeshift weapons. To counter her paper techniques, Kisame can create a giant dome of water where each and every paper technique of Konan will be nullified.

1) Deidara

Deidara was an S-Rank rogue ninja from Hidden Stone in Naruto. He possessed the Forbidden Kinjutsu which he stole from his nation. Deidara can create a plethora of clay explosives techniques.

If his opponent is too powerful, he will have no choice but to turn himself into a living bomb called the C4 technique.

While Kisame is more powerful than Deidara in all aspects, the latter will definitely use his C4 technique to blow himself up To safeguard himself from the explosion, Kisame could hide inside his sentinel sword, which is durable against such kinds of attacks. The swordsman would win this fight without even killing Deidara with his own hands.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul