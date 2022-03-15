9 Yin-Yang Release users in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

Yin-Yang Release is a nature transformation in Naruto that combines Yin Release and Yang Release, two natures that exist outside the five basic elemental natures.

Chakra consists of spiritual and physical energy, which are the two elements of Yin and Yang Release. Therefore, all forms of jutsu that use chakra are at least partially rooted in Yin-Yang Release.

Yin-Yang Release can be used to nullify the effects of all ninjutsu. There are only nine characters in Naruto who can utilize this rare technique.

Ranking the 9 Yin-Yang Release users in Naruto

9) Obito Uchiha

Obito was a member of the Uchiha clan. He was believed to have died during the Third Shinobi World War. However, he was saved from death and trained in secret by Madara.

Obito became ensnared in Madara's beliefs on how to create an ideal world. However, near the end of the war, he had a change of heart and sacrificed his life to help Naruto save the world.

As the Ten-Tails' Jinchūriki, Obito was able to use Truth-Seeking Balls, all five elemental nature transformations, and Yin–Yang Release. The balls were his primary weapons and generally floated behind him in a halo-like formation.

With his complete control over the Ten-Tails' power, Obito could apply Yin–Yang Release to nullify all ninjutsu the balls come in contact with.

8) Madara Uchiha

Madara (Image via Pierrot)

Madara was a legendary leader of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. He was one of the most powerful shinobi in history, recognized as the strongest member of his clan both in his lifetime and decades after his death.

As a child prodigy, Madara killed several adult ninjas even before he awakened his Sharingan. Even by Uchiha standards, Madara was born with a very powerful chakra, described as being foul and evil. This is partly because he inherited Indra Ōtsutsuki's chakra.

This Naruto antagonist was able to utilize all five basic nature transformations as well as Yin–Yang Release.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Madara used Yin–Yang Release to strengthen White Zetsu and channel his will into black chakra rods that could control targets. He was eventually taken over by Kaguya.

7) Toneri Ōtsutsuki

Toneri (Image via Pierrot)

Toneri is the son of Hamura Ōtsutsuki and the sole survivor of the Ōtsutsuki clan's branch family on the Moon. In place of eyesight, he instead learned to sense the world around him.

Growing up with his father on the Moon, Toneri desired human friends. On multiple occasions, the two would travel to Earth to secretly observe the Hyūga, who directly descended from Hamura's bloodline.

When Hamura was on his deathbed, he encouraged his son to disregard the clan's objective and travel to Earth to make friends. Despite this exchange, Toneri stayed on the moon to continue his family's legacy.

Toneri's eyes evolved into the Tenseigan, granting him the ability to control attractive and repulsive forces. He can also activate Tenseigan Chakra Mode, gaining enhanced strength, speed, and durability. It was this ability that allowed him to fight against Naruto's Sage Mode and enhanced Nine-Tails Chakra Mode. However, Toneri was eventually defeated by Naruto.

6) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto with Asura's aura (Image via Pierrot)

While on the border of life and death, the series protagonist was met by the Sage of Six Paths. He explained that Naruto was the current reincarnation of his son Asura, while Sasuke was the reincarnation of Indra. Hagoromo gifted Naruto the Six Paths Yang Power, half of his chakra, and Six Paths Sage Mode.

Naruto also gained access to the Six Paths Senjutsu, which allowed him to fly and manifest nine Truth-Seeking Balls. After gaining this power, Naruto could utilize all five basic nature transformations, as well as Yin–Yang Release. He is able to make use of Six Paths Senjutsu while in his Six Paths Sage Mode.

Naruto can use Ying-Yang Release to revitalize life-forces, heal anyone he touches, and restore missing organs.

5) Asura Ōtsutsuki

Asura (Image via Pierrot)

Asura was the youngest son of The Sage of Six Paths, later reincarnated as Naruto Uzumaki. He is the progenitor of both the Senju and Uzumaki clans.

Asura was chosen to inherit his father's teachings, which caused a rift between him and his brother, Indra.

Asura insisted that his elder brother was the obvious heir, but their father mused that Indra lacked the qualities to properly teach others about Ninshū. Indra felt robbed of his birthright and chose to fight Asura for the title of successor.

The younger brother sought to resolve the conflict peacefully, but his attempt was futile. Indra began attacking citizens, pushing Asura to awaken his Six Paths Chakra. Realizing this battle was inevitable, Hagoromo instructed the citizens to share their chakra with Asura. This allowed him to fully develop his power and defeat Indra.

4) Hamura Ōtsutsuki

Hamura (Image via Pierrot)

Hamura was the younger of the two twins birthed by Princess Kaguya‎‎. Hamura was the ancestor of the Hyūga clan and the founder of the shinobi of the Moon. When Kaguya realized both of her sons had the ability to wield chakra, she tried to forcibly reclaim it out of rage and jealousy.

Sometime later in the Naruto timeline, Hamura and the rest of the clan departed to the moon in order to guard his mother's sealed remains. He then waited a millennium while observing mankind.

Hamura was a man who believed in peace and freedom. He was very dutiful, remained on the moon to guard Kaguya's sealed body and protect the world his brother created, even for a thousand years after his own death.

3) Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki (The Sage of Six Paths)

Hagoromo is regarded as the ancestor of all shinobi. ALso known as The Sage of Six Paths, he founded ninshū, which led to the creation of the ninja world and the invention of ninjutsu.

Naruto's Sage of Six Paths was the son of Princess Kaguya.‎‎ Alongside his twin brother, Hamura, the two were the first to be born with the same powerful chakra as Kaguya. Together, he and his brother defeated their mother, who had turned into the almighty Ten-Tails. Hagoromo then sealed the powerful beast within himself, making him the first jinchūriki.

After dividing Ten-Tails charka into the newly-formed ten tailed-beasts, Hagoromo extracted the creature's husk from his body and sealed it into the moon in exchange for his life.

2) Kaguya Ōtsutsuki

Kaguya was the matriarch of her branch family and gave birth to two children, Hagoromo and Hamura.

A millennium ago, Kaguya and Isshiki were sent to cultivate a God Tree on Earth. Her task was to harvest the Chakra Fruit and provide it to the main family of her clan. Instead, Kaguya claimed the fruit for herself after betraying her partner and leaving him for dead.

Upon consuming the fruit of the God Tree, she became the first wielder of chakra on Earth. She would later merge with the tree to become the Ten-Tails.

She was eventually sealed by Naruto and Sasuke.

1) Ten-Tails

Ten-Tails (Image via Pierrot)

Ten-Tails is the resulting form of Kaguya Ōtsutsuki fused with the God Tree, which was designed to reclaim the chakra inherited and passed down by her sons. The creature is said to be the progenitor of chakra, and it is associated with the legend of the Sage of Six Paths and the birth of all shinobi.

Ten-Tails is overwhelmingly powerful and unmatched by any other being in its destructive capabilities. After he and his brother subdued their tyrannical mother, Hagoromo split the creature into several portions, resulting in the birth of the Nine-Tailed beasts.

