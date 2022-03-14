5 Naruto and Boruto characters who found peace before dying (& 5 who did not)

Throughout both Naruto and Boruto, there have been various deaths. Many characters, regardless of which side they were on or what their morals were, died. Some of these characters were able to find peace as they died, but others were unable to, still holding on to their hate even in death.

Here's a list of five Naruto and Boruto characters who found peace before dying (& 5 who went out with rage)

5 Naruto and Boruto characters like Itachi Uchiha and Jiraiya who were at peace when they died

1) Itachi Uchiha

During his fight with Sasuke, Itachi died while Sasuke's back was against a wall. When he reached out to his younger brother, Sasuke flinched because he thought Itachi was going to attack him. But with blood-covered finger tips, all Itachi did was perform the forehead tap on Sasuke like he used to when they were kids. He passed away right after.

Itachi died calmly despite the fight he was in that led up to his death, and like many on this list, he died with a smile on his face.

2) Neji Hyuga

Throughout the series, it was known that Neji despised the destiny he had. Naruto convinced him that he did not have to follow his destiny and he could do whatever he wanted.

Neji died protecting both Naruto and Hinata from spikes launched by the 10 Tails. Despite not having escaped his destiny, he was happy with what he did. So, in a way, he fulfilled his predetermined destiny and also did what he wanted. He died a hero and even had a smile on his face as he passed away.

3) Jiraiya

Jiraiya died while fighting Paths of Pain. He was simply overwhelmed by the various bodies and had no way to successfully fight back. He laid on the ground with black receivers protruded from his back and also died with a smile on his face.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito was one of the main antagonists throughout the War Arc. He worked with Madara in order to try and destroy Konoha and almost succeeded.

In the end, however, he died protecting Naruto and Kakashi from Kaguya Otsutsuki's attack. When he died, he thanked Naruto for reminding him of who he truly was.

5) Sekiei

Sekiei was a fabrication created by Ohnoki during the 'Mitsuki's Disappearance Arc'. He quickly became friends with Mituski and the two developed a strong friendship. However, as Boruto and Sarada arrived in Iwagakure, Mitsuki betrayed Sekiei and the other fabrications in order to take down Lord Ku.

When Sekiei learned of Mitsuki's betrayal, they fought. The intense fight lasted until Mitsuki got the upperhand on Sekiei and was able to incapacitate him. Even though he was furious at Mitsuki for betraying him, in his last moments the two reconciled and became friends again.

5 Naruto and Boruto characters who died with rage

1) Danzo Shimura

Danzo had been wreaking havoc on the Leaf Village for decades in the name of protecting it. He frequently stole pairs of Sharingan from unsuspecting Uchiha clan members and used them for his own gain.

Being a widely-hated character throughout the fandom, many fans rejoiced when Danzo finally met his end. He committed suicide in an attempt to seal Sasuke during their battle, however, it did not work. Sasuke was able to walk away from that fight, and Danzo died without being able to find peace. It was his punishment for all the evil acts he had performed.

2) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Like the other Otsutsuki, Momoshiki looked down upon humans. He believed they were inferior, so when it was time for him to fight Naruto and Sasuke, he was overconfident. Despite being able to incapacite the Five Kage and Sasuke, he completely disregarded Boruto. His vanishing rasengan ended up being his downfall.

Momoshiki was disintegrated by Naruto and Boruto's rasengan. As he died, Momoshiki's heart was filled with hate for Boruto. In fact, Momoshiki still hated Boruto as he resided in the Karma he gave him.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki's death came about similarly to Momoshiki's. His belief that he was above humans caused him to be tricked by a simple shadow clone created by Kawaki. Because of this, he was not able to implant his Karma on time and he crumbled into dust.

4) Boro

Sarada led Boruto, Kawaki, and Mitsuki in an assault against Boro in order to rescue Naruto. Although it seemed he had died after Sarada's chidori, he stood back up and was ready for another round of fighting. However, Momoshiki took over Boruto's body and killed him with a giant rasengan.

During the moments before his death, Boro showed no remorse for what he did during his life. He wanted to kill Sarada and the rest and get back to his regular actions. He did not find peace in the end and died with hate.

5) Victor

Victor had no regard for human life. His experiments endangered and even killed many of the people who were loyal to him. He took advantage of their loyalty and used it against them.

Victor died in episode 181 at the hands of Kashin Koji. He was caught off guard as Kashin Koji burned him to death with his flames. There was no time for him to make up for what he had done previously in the show, but from how he acted, he was never going to make amends.

