5 Boruto characters who would have made the perfect Akatsuki candidates (& 5 who would not have)

The main goal of the Akatsuki was to gather all of the Jinchuriki in order to extract the Tailed Beast contained within them. Then use the incredible power of each Tailed Beast to take over the world.

Each member of the group is powerful in their own right, and there are a number of Boruto characters who would make perfect additions to the Akatsuki. But there are also characters who would not make good additions.

Here are five Boruto characters who would have made the perfect Akatsuki candidates and five who would not.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is subjective.

5 Boruto characters who would have been perfect Akatsuki candidates

1) Deepa

Deepa before his final fight with Team 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Deepa's ability to control carbon would make him a valuable asset to the Akatsuki. He would be able to create almost impenetrable defenses that could protect him and his partner from an onslaught of attacks.

2) Amado

Amado near the entrance of Konoha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During his time as a Kara Inner, Amado engaged in human experimentation in order to find the perfect vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki. Orochimaru also frequently performed human experimentation in order to achieve immortality.

If Amado were paired with Orochimaru, they would be a terrifying duo. They could create armies of powerful clones that the Akatsuki could use as foot soldiers and information gatherers.

3) Delta

Delta appearing in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Her body modifications, specifically her eyes, would have been a great asset to the Akatsuki. Her eyes are capable of absorbing various ninjutsu techniques, similar to how Karma absorbs chakra.

However, she can be overwhelmed. This is seen in her fight with Naruto where he used the Oodama Rasengan technique to overload her system with chakra, causing her to lose the fight.

4) Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji would make an amazing spy for the Akatsuki. In the manga, he was able to sneak into Konoha and stay there and watch the daily lives of the Uzumaki family, all while being undetected by a village full of sensory ninjas.

He is also incredibly strong, and being able to go toe-to-toe with Isshiki Otsutsuki for a period of time is no small feat.

5) Boro

Boro during his fight with Team 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pain would gain another destructive powerhouse if they recruited Boro. He is capable of destroying massive areas with single blows, and will not hesitate to attack an enemy. His status as a cult leader will also help him recruit more people to join them.

5 Boruto characters who would not have been perfect Akatsuki candidates

1) Kawaki

Kawaki in his base form (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before he was brought to Konoha and met Naruto, Kawaki was undergoing harsh training in order to become Isshiki Otsutsuki's perfect vessel. If he had encountered the Akatsuki prior to arriving to the Leaf Village, it is possible he would have joined them, but now, there is no chance.

He has an incredible amount of loyalty towards his friends and cares immensely about Naruto.

2) Sarada

Sarada as she appears in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada is definitely skilled and powerful enough to join the Akatsuki, but her love for her family and loyalty to Konoha would stop her. She is aiming to be Hokage one day and joining the group would only hurt her chances at achieving that dream.

3) Boruto

Despite being more inclined to join Akatsuki earlier in the series, he would never sit with them now. He has gained more respect for Naruto and even has Sasuke as a mentor. He also loves his family dearly, and it would break their hearts if he were to betray the village.

At the same time, he realizes that if the Karma he possesses were to fall into enemy hands, those he cares about will be in serious danger.

4) Mitsuki

Mitsuki as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the 'Mitsuki's Disappearance Arc', Mitsuki left the village and seemed to join the enemy. He did this because he believed it would calm the turmoil in his heart. Since then, he realized that being with Boruto and others is what calms his heart. He remains with his friends in Konoha and will continue to fight by their side.

5) Shinki

Shinki as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shinki may have thought he was above the other genin during the first Chunin Exams, but he is similar to Kawaki. He has incredible respect for his father, Gaara, and is loyal to Sunagakure. He is most likely in line to become the next Kazekage, so he needs to focus on becoming a more skilled shinobi.

