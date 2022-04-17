In this action-packed shonen anime, The Seven Deadly Sins, also known as Nanatsu no Taizai, fans voyage into the fantasy kingdom of Britannia. The tale, by mangaka Nakaba Suzuki, skilfully accounts for a group of seven worthy knights wrongfully convicted of a felony they didn't commit and set out on a mission to prove their innocence.

When it pertains to The Seven Deadly Sins characters, determining their ultimate potency is usually a contentious matter. This is because the upper echelons do not have a specific power level. Hence, the power classification generally has to be confined to their specific skillsets and the battles they have won.

All Seven Deadly Sins, ranked least to most powerful

7) Gowther

Lanky Gowther (Image via Reddit)

Out of the Seven Deadly Sins, Gowther symbolizes lust. Invented initially as an androgynous, soulless doll, it soon developed cognition and compassion after journeying through numerous heartbreaks and comprehending the frailty of life. Gowther matured and healed with time, resulting in his unsurpassed mental prowess. Despite his frail demeanor, Gowther has proven that he is capable of defeating opponents far larger than himself.

Although he can withstand the most turbulent of storms, there are still limitations to his endurance.

6) Diane

The Dancing Giantess Diane (Image via Netflix)

Diane, the Dancing Giantess, is plagued with the Sin of Envy. By making use of her skillfully mastered 'creation', she can efficiently manipulate the earth. Her power dramatically improved when she underwent Drole's challenge, bestowing upon her a great impetus. With all of these abilities, she is among the mightiest female characters in the history of anime and that of The Seven Deadly Sins.

5) King

The Sin of Sloth (Image via Netflix)

King, also regarded as Harlequin, holds the Sin of Sloth. King, as the name implies, enjoys undisputed fame in the realm of the fairies. He reigns and rules as the most influential Fairy King.

Disaster is the ultimate ability of King. The essence of this skill lies in its ability to control nature, aggravate wounds, and rule a kingdom. This may be incredibly deadly, as King has the capacity to convert a minor wound into a lethal one. He is undoubtedly one of the most powerful among the Seven Deadly Sins.

4) Merlin

The Boar's Sin of Gluttony (Image via Netflix)

Merlin personifies the Sin of Gluttony. Being Belialuin's daughter and Britannia's most powerful mage, she has mastered numerous spells that may come in handy in outsmarting some of the most formidable foes in town.

Merlin is unparalleled in battles, owing to her greatest assets, sheer brilliance and wisdom in The Seven Deadly Sins. She was dubbed a marvel, and her magical abilities far outstripped those of her kind. Infinity is Merlin's distinct skill, which allows her to extend and eternalize the tenure of charm.

3) Ban

Ban, the Sin of Greed (Image via Netflix)

Meliodas’s closest companion, Ban, homes the Sin of Greed within him. After drinking from the youthful fountain, Ban is rendered immortal, however, losing Elaine in the process. The drink helped him survive the unlivable circumstances of the Purgatory and made him more resilient.

Owing to his erstwhile situation, this embodiment of greed probably possesses the greatest degree of tolerance among the other Seven Deadly Sins. Ban also boasts a special ability called Snatch. He uses this ability to steal his opponents' strength, weakening them. Considering that he has been fighting Demon King for almost 60 years, it's easy to see how powerful Ban is now.

2) Escanor

Escanor, the Lion's Sin of Pride (Image via Netflix)

Escanor, the Lion's Sin of Pride, is one of the most powerful of the Seven Deadly Sins and is unquestionably the most likable character in the series. Escanor debuted in the OVA Special of the series, The Signs of Holy War. Until the very end of the seven deadly sins, Escanor was considered the strongest after the theft of Meliodas’ strength.

Escanor possessed the ability to grow powerful throughout the day and weaken at night, thanks to his Sunshine strength. At noon, his strength peaked, and he became invincible for exactly one minute. Yet the monumental moment of strength was fleeting. Taking into consideration his weakening as well as his strengths, Escanor’s power is probably rivaled only by that of the protagonist.

1) Meliodas

Dragon's Sin, Meliodas (Image via Netflix)

Meliodas bears the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath and is the main protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins. The first character to be made familiar to fans, Meliodas, was probably the strongest or at least more powerful than a multitude of other characters at the commencement of the show.

Demonstrated on several occasions during the series, Meliodas has great combat abilities. Being the Demon King's son, he possesses immense power, which is among the chief causes why his father picked him to be his successor.

Special Mention

Elizabeth

The supreme deity's daughter, Elizabeth, is not one of the Seven Deadly Sins. She, however, commands a huge part of the narrative from her perspective. She is softspoken, lively and has a gleam in her eyes that brings everyone together even in the most depressing situations.

Ark, her main skill, enables her to make use of light. She was awarded the nickname 'Bloodstained Ellie', owing to her extreme sparring abilities and is undoubtedly one of the strongest in the Goddess clan.

Edited by R. Elahi