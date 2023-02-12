Is the Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh canon? Explained

Seven Deadly Sins, the anime adaptation of the Japanese fantasy manga series, has been very popular since its first release in October 2014. With the end of the fifth season, a huge growth was noticed in the viewership compared to the end of the first season.

Netflix released Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh in 2022. This movie is canon as it is completely based on the manga series written by Nakaba Suzuki and is said to be a prequel to the second part which is yet to be announced.

How The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is in the original series' canon

The 50-minute-long movie was released on Netflix last year and people have taken part in constructive criticism, which led many to express their views about the improvement in the animation, characters, and plot.

What really stood out was the question of whether the movie was canon to the original Seven Deadly Sins series or if it was another media production operating all by itself. It has been confirmed that the movie comprises of the original story from the manga, but fans are still skeptical about relating it to the main series.

Manga writer Suzuki Nakaba confirms the canon rumors

In September 2022, Netflix Japan's Tudum anime spotlight was held, which brought a conclusion to all the doubts in the fandom about the movie being canon. Suzuki Nakaba, the writer of the original manga, confirmed that the Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is a part of the original series' universe.

He left a written note that further mentioned the movie is a continuation of the series and fans should not miss the opportunity to get the most out of the situation. It cleared the doubts surrounding the issue, even though some fans are still looking for answers to their questions. The written note read:

"The two movies serve as the missing link between the original series and Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Tristan is the main character, but you will also see the Seven Deadly Sins. A certain fan favorite is also coming back in this movie. I mustn’t give anything else away. I know the movie will be enjoyable. Don’t miss it!"

About the movie

The story is divided into two sections, Part 1 and 2. It follows Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. He inherited the Goddess Clan's strength and can cure people's wounds and ailments, but his inability to control his Demon Clan power often causes him to harm others. To safeguard his family, Tristan travels to Edinburgh Castle, where he meets some new pals.

14 years after the Kingdom of Liones destroyed the Demon Clan, Tristan is quite worried about his mother who is in danger. As a result, he travels to Edinburgh in search of Deathpierce, a former Holy Knight. The movie comprises of his journey and the adventures he faced during it.

Hopefully, the sequel will bring some improvement in the plot and characters as other things, such as animation, music, and screenplay, are quite appreciated by the fandom. Eventually, the franchise will reach the heights of appreciation with gradual progress through the upcoming projects.

