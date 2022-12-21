Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 slated for August 2023

Netflix Japan has finally confirmed through its official Twitter handle that the second cour of Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be released in August 2023. The first part of the movie adaptation was streamed exclusively on Netflix on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The film garnered a lot of praise from the Seven Deadly Sins fanatics around the world.

Besides announcing the release window for the second cour of the film, Netflix Japan also made fans excited by revealing that a special talk event will be live-streamed on the ott’s official YouTube channel. The talk event will feature the Ayumu Murase (Tristan), Koki Uchiyama (Fairy), Yuki Kaji (Meliodas), and Yohei Azakami (Deathpierce).

Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will serve as a bridge between the original series and the Four Knights of the Apocalypse

In the 25th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, Nakaba Suzuki‘s Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse was announced to inspire a TV anime adaptation on May 7, 2022.

Weekly Shonen Magazine also revealed a teaser visual for the sequel along with comments from the three main voice casts of the series: Yuki Kaji (Meliodas), Sora Amamiya (Elizabeth), and Murase Ayumu (Tristan).

All additional details regarding the sequel anime series have yet to be revealed. However, it has been stated that the two split-cour films Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will connect the original series with Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh:

"14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth.

It continues:

"When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…"

The official cast members of the film are:

Tristan (teenager): Ayumu Murase

Tristan (boy): Mikako Komatsu

Meliodas: Yuuki Kaji

Priest: Kazuyuki Okitsu

Deathpierce: Yōhei Azakami

Fairy: Kouki Uchiyama

Minika: Makoto Koichi

Tyrone: Shinnosuke Tokudome

Kurumiru: Shino Shimoji

Nakaba Suzuki’s Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is directed by Bob Shirohota, with Noriyuki Abe serving as chief director at the production house Studio Deen. Rintarou Ikeda penned the script for the film.

