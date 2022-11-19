Seven Deadly Sins Anime Movie reveals new trailer and December release date

The Seven Deadly Sins anime may have ended, but there is more in store for fans as the series returns with a two-part spin-off movie titled Grudge of Edinburgh. A recent reveal by trusted leaker @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) stated that the anime movie will release on Netflix on December 20, 2022.

Like previous installments, fans can expect all the intense battles, dark magic, and crude jokes they know and love from the original anime series.

Theme Song by Sawano Hiroyuki

Streams in Netflix from December-20

The franchise previously released two movies titled Prisoners of the Sky and Cursed by Light which focused on the Seven Deadly Sins and their fights. However, the upcoming spin-off movie will shift the focus to Meliodas and Elizabeth's adorable child, Tristan, as he embarks on a journey to discover himself.

Seven Deadly Sins sparks further hype with new trailer and release date

Tristan, as seen in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Image via Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack)

As mentioned earlier, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 anime movie will release on Netflix on December 20, 2022. The duration of the movie is a bit of a mystery, but as previously seen, it is speculated to be around an hour and thirty minutes.

Noriyuki Abe, who has previously directed Prisoners of the Sky, is the Supervising Director of the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, Bob Shirahata is the director, and Rintarou Ikeda is the scriptwriter. Fans will be pleased to learn that Nakaba Suzuki, the author of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, has penned the story of the upcoming spin-off.

Tristan takes on his father Meliodas (Image via Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack)

The cast for the Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 seems to be a good one, with notable names lending their talent. While Japanese actress Mikako Komatsu has lent her voice to a young Tristan, Ayumu Murase, known for voicing Haikyuu!!'s Shoyo Hinata, voiced the teenage version of the character.

Meanwhile, Yuki Kaji, known for voicing roles in top series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, and Accel World, has been given the responsibility to stand as the voice of Meliodas. Other characters, such as Elizabeth Liones, Diane, Ban, and King, have been voiced by Sora Amamiya, Aoi Yuuki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, and Jun Fukuyama, respectively.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 plot

Tristan (Image via Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack)

The spin-off will revolve around Meliodas and Elizabeth's son, Tristan, and his quest to control his powers. Born with supernatural abilities, he possesses the power to heal people's wounds and injuries. However, being the son of Meliodas, a demon, he is also powerful enough to hurt people.

Hence, the boy sets off on a journey to Edinburgh to protect his family. His main goal is to discover more about himself and how he can control his powers and thus use his abilities for good.

