Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: What to expect

With the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, fans had expected the series to arrive at its long-awaited conclusion. However, MAPPA later announced that another part would be released in 2023, Part 3, and will stand as the final part instead. This sent a ripple of mixed feelings throughout the anime community as they were unsure if such an announcement was good or bad.

The fourth season of Hajime Isayama's series came in two parts in three years. In total, the show has been running for nearly ten years now. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ended on a cliffhanger.

With the Rumbling initiated and the Colossal Titan he controlled, Eren fought off the Global Alliance and arrived in Marley. He reflects on everything that has happened so far, including his mother's demise at the hands of a titan. The episode concluded with Eren declaring that he would destroy the world.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Release and expectations

Release details

Titled "The Dawn of Humanity," the final episode of Part 2 ended on a cliffhanger, as mentioned. It contained a teaser that hinted at another part in the making, Part 3, which would be the true conclusion. Part 1 aired in December 2020, and Part 2 in January 2022. Following a similar pattern, it is likely that Part 3 will air sometime towards the first half of 2023.

As for the number of episodes, the manga has nine chapters left to adapt. Thus, it is likely that each chapter will be made into an episode, making the season nine episodes long. It could be the shortest part of Attack on Titan yet.

What to expect

Eren Yeager as seen in Attack on Titan Final Season (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The third part of the final season is set to witness the end of the conflict between Marley and Paradis. Eren has kicked off the Rumbling and now possesses a formidable army of Wall Titans, which he wishes to use to annihilate Marley.

At the other end, Mikasa and her Survey Corps vow to prevent Eren from causing further damage and destroying the city. Expect to see other Titan collaborations, especially with Falco’s Jaw Titan, added to the mix.

The dream showing Mikasa and Jean as a couple with their child (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Another point to be addressed is the show's relationships. “The Dawn of Humanity” spent quite a bit of time centering on the bond between Eren and Mikasa, which is set to receive closure by the series’ end. Elsewhere, there is still more to be explored between Zeke and Eren as the brothers partake in complex manipulation with each other.

Lastly, the dream from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 was the most talked about. The dream, or possibly a flash-forward, witnessed a peaceful future with Mikasa married to Jean and the pair having a child. In the show, Jean's strong feelings towards Mikasa are never returned. How significant this is and whether or not it is a hint at the future remains to be seen.

