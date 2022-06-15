8 of Studio MAPPA’s best animes

Studio MAPPA might be a newer studio compared to some of their contemporaries, but they have created several iconic animes thus far. Hence, it's worth looking at some of their most recognizable projects, as there is a good chance that some readers will recognize these works.

This list will be in no particular order, as the main goal is just to look at eight of the studio's most notable works. Only TV shows from 2022 and before will be listed here, so any reader reading this in a future year should keep that in mind.

8 notable animes made by Studio MAPPA

1) Kakegurui

Yumeko's victories might be predictable, but they're still very enjoyable to watch (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Gambling animes are a niche within a niche, but Kakegurui is a very interesting show nonetheless. It features a gambling addict named Yumeko Jabami, who lives simply for the risk of any gamble.

Her obsession with the concept eventually corrupts all of those around her, fitting for a school where one's gambling skills are the only thing that matters.

It's a good TV show that shows off Studio MAPPA's brilliant animation skills, all of which are present in the upcoming entries on this list. It is also worth mentioning that this studio is also responsible for the spin-off, Kakegurui Twin, another great show worth checking out.

2) Yuri!!! On Ice

Victor and Yuri, embracing one another (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA had several fun shows in their early years, but Yuri!!! On Ice was arguably their most notable breakout show. This anime was critically acclaimed, won well over a dozen different awards, and has garnered a huge following since its debut.

The show is essentially about a Japanese figure skater named Yuri Katsuki, who seeks to compete and win in the Grand Prix series. He becomes more confident under Victor Nikiforov's tutelage, and the two also become romantically involved, making it a well-known LGBTQ anime.

3) Kids on the Slope

Jazz is an important part of the story (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA's first project was Kids on the Slope. It was well-received back in 2012, with the manga being especially popular among the female demographic. The anime focuses heavily on relationships in a more realistic fashion compared to other shows that use them for either degenerate purposes or a boring plot device.

Kids on the Slope is a coming-of-age show with slice of life elements mixed in with some romance. Its main protagonist (Kaoru Nishimi) is an introvert who gets into jazz in the 1960s, a time period not seen in the other shows on this list.

4) Inuyashiki

Yeah, it's as strange as it looks (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Perhaps one of Studio MAPPA's stranger works is Inuyashiki. It features an old man who gets hit by an explosion that replaces his human body with a mechanical one, which he decides to use this new form for good. Bizarrely enough, another person was hit by that same explosion, but that person decided to become a villain with his new powers.

It is pretty cool to see an elderly protagonist, but even past that minor detail is an interesting anime with a unique story. The absurdity of the plot is enjoyable, although it is worth noting that the show often falls into a "you love it or hate it" kind of premise.

5) Dororo

Hyakkimaru is one of the main characters of the show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

It should go without saying, but Studio MAPPA made the 2019 version of Dororo, not the 1969 anime of the same series. Aside from that, Dororo is a show that takes place in the Sengoku period that was a huge hit in 2019. One of the main reasons why it was so popular was the great characterization related to Dororo and Hyakkimaru.

The show's good characterization inevitably leads to the Dororo having a good story, further complemented by its fun fight scenes.

6) Banana Fish

Banana Fish is a very strange name for an anime, but it makes sense when one watches it (Image via Studio MAPPA)

This anime might have a strange name, but it was critically acclaimed when it first came out. This shōjo anime came out in 2018 and was modernized from its 1985 manga counterpart. For example, the Iraq War replaces the Vietnam War as the primary war in the story, along with some other minor additions such as smartphones.

One notable aspect of this show is its popular same-s*x relationship between Ash and Eiji. It's not done in the way that other fanservice animes do it, making it feel more refreshing as it focuses on the duo's struggles throughout the story.

There are some depressing aspects of the show, so it won't be for everybody, but those willing to invest time into it will find it well worth their time.

7) Jujutsu Kaisen

A lot of anime fans compare it to Naruto and My Hero Academia (Image via Studio MAPPA)

One of the most recent new hits in the anime industry is Jujutsu Kaisen. Some people might be surprised to know that the manga has sold more copies than My Hero Academia, especially since the TV show only debuted recently.

Part of the reason this show is so popular is that it's a Shōnen anime that has some dark fantasy elements, and characters actually die in the show.

There is a good mix of classic Shōnen comedy mixed in with some genuine tension that makes Jujutsu Kaisen feel more enjoyable to watch than many of its contemporaries.

Considering several other popular mangas have ended in recent years (like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan), this series is one of the major ones to keep an eye out for over the next few seasons.

8) Attack on Titan

Titans, unsurprisingly, play a huge role in this show (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA didn't make every episode for this legendary anime; they only did it from episode 60 onward, which included:

Attack on Titan: The Final Season

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3

Nonetheless, one would be hard-pressed not to know what Attack on Titan is, as it's considered one of the greatest animes of the 2010s. The series has won numerous awards throughout the years for things ranging from its music to its characters.

Fans of the series love the show's story, and it doesn't have a truckload of fillers like other popular shows (i.e., Naruto and Bleach).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

