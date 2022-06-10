8 LGBTQ anime worth checking out

June is Pride Month and some fans might be looking for anime with LGTBQ+ content in them. Luckily for them, there are plenty of anime that have such themes (although usually only a particular part of it at one time).

Most of the well-known shows in this genre come from the modern era where Pride Month is celebrated. At the same time, there are some old classics that also had LGBTQ+ content of some kind.

This article will look at eight old and new anime that have at least one character from the LGBTQ+ community who is shown in a positive light.

1) The anime Komi Can't Communicate

Najimi is non-binary (Image via OLM)

If you want a modern lighthearted comedy with LGTBQ+ characters, Komi Can't Communicate is a good anime to look at. The main LGTBQ+ character here is Osana Najimi - a character whose gender isn't known. They are one of Komi's first friends and is also known for being friends with practically everybody.

Najimi gets plenty of screentime and is a fun character to watch whenever they are on-screen. The casual way in which Najimi is treated in Komi Can't Communicate is refreshing to see since it doesn't feel forced or made with a particular agenda in mind.

2) Yuri!!! On Ice

Yuri!!! on Ice is an excellent show with LGBTQ themes (Image via MAPPA)

The concept of Yuri!!! On Ice is simple: a Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki, is trained by his Russian coach, Victor Nikiforov, to be a better figure skater. There is some romance between these two men, and it's different from the usual school settings associated with this type of genre.

A critically acclaimed LGBTQ+ anime, it has won more than a dozen awards in several award ceremonies. These include the 1st Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the 16th Tokyo Anime Awards, the 24th AnimeLand Grand Prix and the 12th Seiyu Awards.

During the Japan Expo Awards, Yuri!!! On Ice managed to win an award in one category even while being nominated in another.

This award-winning series is definitely worth a watch, especially during Pride Month.

3) Sailor Moon

Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus are one of the more well-known examples related to LGBTQ (Image via Toei Animation)

When it began, Sailor Moon wasn't something that would've been considered an anime with LGBTQ+ themes. However, there is a canon relationship between two of the sailors shown in the anime that featured Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune.

Some readers might even recall that Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune were portrayed as cousins in the series' English dub. However, that is not the case in the original version.

They're canonly lovers (the cousins part was just an awkward attempt at censorship). Not only that, they're also portrayed as heroes, which can go a long way in showing young people who want to see strong female characters portrayed in a good light.

There is also the relationship between the two minor male characters, Kunzite and Zoisite. Although, Zoisite was a male in the original dub, some dubs change him to a woman.

4) Antique Bakery

It's a 2008 show with a unique style (Image via Nippon Animation)

Fumi Yoshinaga is a mangaka best known for her shōnen-ai works. Antique Bakery isn't too yaoi-heavy per se, but it does feature homosexual characters and is often praised for its portrayal of the topic. The anime has humorous, slice-of-life elements, as well as some more tragic drama in it.

The gay characters in the show are just like ordinary people, rather than the usual stereotypes that tend to plague other anime shows. It is quite pleasant to see that Antique Bakery didn't go down the stereotypical role, especially considering that the show has some comedic elements to it.

While there are only 12 episodes of this LGBTQ-friendly show, there are a few films related to it as well.

5) Wandering Son

There are two trans characters in it, representing that aspect of LGBTQ (Image via AIC Classic)

If you want to watch an anime with a transgender protagonist, Wandering Son is something you might enjoy. One of the protagonists is named Shuichi Nitori, who was born a male but identifies as a female.

Wandering Son explores interesting topics like puberty and relationships that most shows don't usually touch upon.

The second protagonist, Yoshino Takatsuki, is also transgender, who was born a female but identifies as female. Gender dysphoria affects him just like it affects Shuichi Nitori.

There are only 12 episodes in the series, making it easy to binge watch in a single day, which is something that is quite similar to Antique Bakery.

6) Bloom Into You

A popular LGBTQ show, particularly for those into yuri ships (Image via Troyca)

Bloom Into You is a short Yuri anime that focuses on some lesbian relationships. The two main characters, Yuu Koito and Touko Nanami, get together in this show that sometimes subverts the average yuri tropes.

There are even some plot points tied to the concept of aromantic people, focusing on how complicated love can be.Further complicating things is another character known as Sayaka Saeki, whose love for Touko goes by unrequited.

This show is worth watching for those who are really into the romance genre and appreciate realistic characters.

7) Sasaki to Miyano

The two main characters (Image via Studio Deen)

Those who want another healthy relationship between two male protagonists will enjoy Sasaki to Miyano. The show has no outright fetishization of the concept. In fact, the interactions between Sasaki and Miyano are sweet and fun to watch without having to worry about there being any questionable moments.

Some websites call it Sasaki to Miyano (like MyAnimeList), and others call it Sasaki and Miyano (like Funimation). Viewers might come across either of the titles when they look for it online.

8) Revolutionary Girl Utena

A pioneer in LGBTQ shows (Image via J.C. Staff)

LGBTQ animes weren't big in the late 90s. Thus, it might be surprising for some people that Revolutionary Girl Utena had a female protagonist in a romantic relationship with another female character.

Though it isn't a new concept for modern audiences, it is fascinating to look at it from a historical perspective. The main protagonist, Utena, also wears a boy's uniform, which goes even further against the traditional norms of the 90s.

The show has an excellent coming of age story and is often credited as something that influenced the very popular cartoon show, Steven Universe.

It was way ahead of its time in terms of this topic, and some of the surrealist storyline elements make it a joy to watch.

