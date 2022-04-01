10 anime you can’t stop watching once you start

Most anime lose their audience due to the haywire plot and the redundant filler episodes in between the main storyline. However, there are some who never fail to keep their viewers engaged by making them binge-watch an entire season/arc without a break.

These anime have garnered a lot of admiration around the world for their astonishing plot, fascinating characters, and their bewitching animation. So here is a list of 10 amazing anime that once you start watching, even you can’t stop yourself.

Top 10 anime that you can’t stop watching

10) Great Teacher Onizuka

Psycho (Like Limited) Lad 🔆🇮🇩 @LadPsycho 6. Great Teacher Onizuka



Dare I say the best teacher in anime of all time. If you mix the love and care of Koro Sensei towards his students and the Genius and pervertion of Kintaro Oe you will end up with GTO. Hands down I want to be a teacher one day because of this series. 6. Great Teacher OnizukaDare I say the best teacher in anime of all time. If you mix the love and care of Koro Sensei towards his students and the Genius and pervertion of Kintaro Oe you will end up with GTO. Hands down I want to be a teacher one day because of this series. https://t.co/zExZlmF2nF

Great Teacher Onizuka, popularly known by its acronym G.T.O., is one of the greatest anime that one has come across. The story revolves around Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-gang leader who made a resolution to become the greatest teacher of all time. However, his intentions for becoming a teacher were not ethical, but in time he eventually became the best of the best.

His students always find themselves in dire straits, but Onizuka does everything in his power to tackle the situation and get to the root of the problems. Even breaking a few bones or jumping off tall buildings doesn’t stop him from getting his students out of their hardship.

Great Teacher Onizuka is literally one of the greatest anime of all time that one can start binging right away and will find it hard to stop.

9) One Punch Man

Saitama is the undefeated character in the anime and there is nobody who can withstand his simple punch. He relentlessly trained to the point where the only thing he lost was his hair.

Saitama gets frustrated every now and then for not being able to fight a worthy opponent who will be capable of keeping up with him. One Punch Man features a plethora of characters with unique feats and weird powerful monsters who wreak havoc upon human lives.

The anime is well regarded for its intense action sequences, enthralling animation, and making its viewers fall on the floor laughing.

8) Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone follows the story of a teenage scientific genius named Senku in a post-apocalyptic world where he wakes up after being petrified for 3700 years. It would make anyone go crazy in this situation, but for Senku, it was time to get started. The uncanny anomaly made him curious, so he set out on his path to revive everyone and rebuild the civilization from scratch.

Unfortunately, Senku brings someone back to life who opposes his goal of bringing back the scientific civilization. He meets a group of individuals who turn out to be his descendants in some way. Dr. Stone can teach you science like never before, whilst keeping you entertained and immensely curious.

7) My Hero Academia

Caspiy @Caspiy4



Started watching bnha, completed 4 seasons and for the god sake they both together are really cute!!

.

#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #Deku #uraraka #anime #Anitwt Uraraka and Izuku are the best couplesStarted watching bnha, completed 4 seasons and for the god sake they both together are really cute!! Uraraka and Izuku are the best couples Started watching bnha, completed 4 seasons and for the god sake they both together are really cute!!. #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #Deku #uraraka #anime #Anitwt https://t.co/kdY1TknMWk

In a world where 80% of the human population has discovered supernatural powers called Quirks, few earn the title of heroes. These vigilantes help others from people who misuse their powers and spread chaos.

The series focuses on Izuku Midoriya, who was born quirkless. However, his encounter with the world’s mightiest hero All Might changes his life forever.

Izuku becomes the successor of All Might’s powers and enrolls himself in U.A. High with the goal of becoming a Pro Hero. My Hero Academia is a popular modern Shonen anime that is appreciated for its amazing storyline and constant character development.

6) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most enthralling anime that is irresistible to stop watching. Tanjiro, an ordinary charcoal seller, returns to his home one night and finds out his entire family is slaughtered. Somehow his sister Nezuko makes it out alive, but she is not human anymore.

Later, Tanjiro finds out that the individual behind the massacre of his family is a demon named Muzan, who is also the one who turned his little sister into a blood-sucking demon.

Tanjiro determines himself to become a strong demon slayer to eradicate all demons including the demon king Muzan and also to find a cure for Nezuko.

Demon Slayer follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado who is tagged alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu, where he comes across various demons who can’t be easily subdued.

5) Naruto

Sasuke and Naruto as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is one of the Big Three Shonen anime that follows the story of a young ninja who is despised by the people around him as a monster. However, he gains acknowledgment by saving his village from unstoppable threats and also becomes the strongest Shinobi in the world.

Naruto features an ocean of characters with powerful feats and some have even garnered the title of God. The anime starts off rough, but eventually, it gets better over time. Although the show has an absurd amount of fillers, nothing has stopped it from becoming the most popular series of all time.

4) Death Note

Death Note is one of the best psychological thriller anime that has garnered a lot of appreciation from around the world for its astonishing plot.

The story follows Light Yagami, a 17-year-old genius student who comes across a strange book called the Death Note.

The notebook has the power to kill anyone in the world if the user writes the name of the target, by visualizing their face. With this book in his possession, Light starts developing a god complex and misuses the book by killing everyone in his way. With its suspense and spine-chilling revelations, Death Note has won everyone’s hearts.

3) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has been considered by both fans and critics as one of the greatest anime of all time. The storyline is one of its kind, and is widely acclaimed as a masterpiece. Attack on Titan features gigantic, mindless humanoids who devour humans in hopes of regaining their humanity.

Attack on Titan follows Eren Jeager alongside Mikasa, Armin, and other key characters who kill these monsters and keep them away from breaching the walls. But what's more terrifying than these monsters are humans who can turn into Titans.

The show is widely acclaimed for its mind boggling visuals and unforeseen twists that keep its viewers wondering what’s coming next.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Alphonse and Edward Elric as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Edward and Alphonse Elric’s life suddenly takes a drastic turn when they attempt to take their mother from the dead by performing a forbidden Human Transmutation. In the process, Alphonse loses his entire body and has to live inside a metal armor, whilst Edward loses a leg and an arm.

Both the brothers set off on a journey to restore their bodies by locating the Philosopher’s Stone. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is an endearing story about two brothers who deeply care about each other. The show is said to be a rollercoaster of emotions depicting the brotherly bond between Edward and Alphonse.

1) Gintama

R A Z A @ITsRAZA6 Finished Gintama



Started this series because of Comedy and now i'm absolutely mesmerized how Sorachi made a comedy manga into something so amazing. This was an unforgettable experience for me.



10/10 Finished GintamaStarted this series because of Comedy and now i'm absolutely mesmerized how Sorachi made a comedy manga into something so amazing. This was an unforgettable experience for me.10/10 https://t.co/xWv9LfT97f

Unlike other Shonen anime, Gintama has all the elements like comedy, action, drama, etc, which is why it never loses its fanbase. After Earth gets invaded by aliens known as Amanto, they forbid the carrying of swords in public, which is an essential weapon of a Samurai. However, Gintoki, sticking to his way of the samurai, carries a wooden sword.

Doing odd jobs, the Yoruzuya: Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura, overcome several obstacles to make ends meet. With its ocean of characters, action-packed brawls, heartfelt moments, and rib-tickling expressions, Gintama comes to the rescue with its whole package deal.

Bizarre parodies and hilarious endings are the essence of Gintama, which makes it the most lovable anime.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul