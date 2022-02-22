8 comedy anime Gintama lovers should definitely check out

Gintama is beloved by anime lovers for its satirical elements, seamless transitions between trash comedy and subversion of generic tropes, and overall for being endlessly entertaining.

But Gintama isn’t the only comedy anime out there that approaches comedy this way, though it’s certainly the most iconic one. So here is a list of anime for those who enjoy quirky comedy with a hint of sarcasm.

8 comedy anime like Gintama that are sure to tickle your sense of humor

1) One Punch Man

One Punch Man definitely falls within shonen comedy, and similar to Gintama, mocks almost every shonen trope.

With the ever-sincere Genos serving as Saitama’s foil, the subversions become even more prominent and borderline obnoxious. But that is what fans of the series love about it and why they find the series immensely funny.

2) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

If sarcastic deadpan humor is more your cup of tea, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. will appeal to you. Like Gintama, it has its fair share of absurdities and Saiki’s commentary on the shenanigans that are an everyday feature of his life make this series a must-watch.

The dialogue is fast-paced and might be slightly harder to follow for some viewers, but once you get into the groove, the show is a comedic rollercoaster.

3) Nichijou

Nichijou is a pretty underrated member of the comedy anime genre. But if you enjoy slice-of-life elements, this is definitely a series that's up your alley.

What make this show funny are the absolutely bizarre and absurd things that happen to the show’s protagonist Yuuko and her friends. What amps it up further are the characters’ either overly dramatic or unbelievably deadpan reactions to these events.

4) Saint Young Men

Gintama is famous for parodying other anime series, and Saint Young Man is a comedy anime film that takes it a step further. It manages to retain a respectful stance while parodying several customs and traditions related to Christianity and Buddhism.

The film follows Jesus and Buddha on vacation in Tokyo and chronicles their lives during their vacation.

5) Osomatsu-san

Osomatsu-san is another underrated comedy series that Gintama lovers are sure to enjoy. The show follows the Matsuno sixtuplets and their lives as unemployed adults idly passing their days.

The show is a sequel to the 1962 manga Osomatsu-kun which showed the six brothers causing mischief. While the older series was more child-oriented, Osomatsu-san was targeted to get a laugh out of a mature audience.

6) SKET Dance

For anime lovers looking to enjoy some good comedy, but within a high-school setting, SKET Dance is for you. The show follows the day-to-day activities of the SKET Brigade club and its three oddball members.

The humor of the show is uncannily similar to Gintama at times, but the show is far from being a rip off. SKET Dance has something for everyone, and even features a subtle romance amidst all the chaos.

7) KonoSuba

If you are looking for a comedy in the isekai genre, KonoSuba is an obvious choice. What makes KonoSuba funny is the sheer incompetence of the characters, as their quirky personalities do more harm and good.

The show parodies popular isekai tropes and subverts them, mostly by the protagonists trying to deal with trouble that seems to follow them everywhere and ending up with hilarious results.

8) Hozuki’s Coolheadness

Just as Gintama features samurai in a futuristic alien-invaded Japan, Hozuki’s Coolheadedness follows the lives of the employees of modern Japanese Hell, mostly revolving around the God of Hell’s top aide, Hozuki.

The plot is rife with situational comedy, dark humor puns and a bit of slapstick comedy. Although understanding many of the references might require some knowledge of Japanese folklore and mythology.

Comedy can be diverse and different types of humor appeal to different kinds of people. Those who enjoy intellectual comedy like Tatamy Galaxy might not enjoy shows that rely more on slapstick comedy like Asobi Asobase. But this list features something for everyone and shows anime that incorporate different forms of comedy into one show, which make for veritable crowd-pleasers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan