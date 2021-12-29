Ranking the most iconic anime openings ever

2022 is almost here, and with it comes content in the form of new anime seasons, movies, and some awesome new soundtracks. Over the years, anime openings have ranged all the way from forgettable to mediocre to iconic. So, here is a list of some of the most iconic anime openings of all time.

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_



IT LOOKS AMAZING. ALL THE CAPTAINS. EVEN OLDER BODY HITSUGAYA



#ジャンプフェスタ NEW BLEACH FINAL ARC ANIME PV IS USING OLD SOUNDTRACK MUSICIT LOOKS AMAZING. ALL THE CAPTAINS. EVEN OLDER BODY HITSUGAYA NEW BLEACH FINAL ARC ANIME PV IS USING OLD SOUNDTRACK MUSICIT LOOKS AMAZING. ALL THE CAPTAINS. EVEN OLDER BODY HITSUGAYA #ジャンプフェスタ

Since there are often multiple such openings in a series, especially in long-running series, this article will consider only one opening from each show.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and susceptible to the author’s own bias.

Some of the most iconic anime openings of all time

20) Sumika - “Fiction” (Wotakoi)

Love is Hard for an Otaku, better known by its abbreviated Japanese name Wotakoi was a refreshing addition to the genre of josei anime, and its opening theme “Fiction” even more so. The catchy tune and the relatable smartphone-centric of this anime opening visual caught on and even went viral on platforms like Tiktok because of the cute dance choreography.

19) MOB CHOIR - “99” (Mob Psycho 100)

Mob Psycho 100 has long been a favorite with most anime lovers, with fans excited for updates on the recently announced third season of the series. The series also sports two very catchy openings, “99” and “99.9”, both by MOB CHOIR. While both anime openings are fantastic, “99” wins by just a slight margin.

18) THE ORAL CIGARETTES - “Kyouran Hey Kids!!” (Noragami Aragoto)

Noragami as a series is very underrated, despite having a dedicated fanbase. The openings for both seasons are headbangers, but the opening theme for season 2 wins out easily. Sporting a darker theme and a more edgy punk rock beat, “Kyouran Hey Kids!!” is bound to become an earworm after the first listen.

17) JAM Project - “The Hero” (One Punch Man)

An instantly recognizable anime opening, “The Hero”, is iconic because it suits the One Punch Man anime perfectly. The visuals obviously add to the song’s appeal, but what makes this song so great is its anthem-like quality.

16) Kenshi Yonezu - “Peace Sign” (My Hero Academia)

The best My Hero Academia opening is a topic of much controversy, with wildly varying opinions. But regardless of whether it is the best or not, “Peace Sign” is definitely universally loved and is another instantly recognizable anime opening.

15) SPYAIR - “Sakura Mitsutsuki” (Gintama)

Spanning several seasons, Gintama has many memorable openings. Unfortunately, this list includes only one entry from each series, and SPYAIR’s poignant “Sakura Mitsutsuki” makes for one iconic anime opening.

14) Linked Horizon - “Guren no Yumiya” (Attack on Titan)

Every Attack on Titan anime opening is an anthem, and “Guren no Yumiya” is no exception. Being the first opening of this shonen titan, the opening is especially memorable. Studio Wit’s fantastic animation fits right in with the pumped-up ambiance of the song.

13) YUI - “Again” (Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood)

YUI’s “Again” is unanimously considered the best Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood anime opening, and that is a very high honor in itself due to how good all five openings are. The visuals for the theme foreshadow the plot of the series so perfectly that “Again” has become synonymous with the anime.

12) NIGHTMARE - “the WORLD” (Death Note)

Death Note is an iconic series in itself, and its opening is equally so. Most lovers of the anime agree that the story lost a lot of its impact after L’s death, and it shows. The first opening of the anime, “the WORLD”, matches the intensity of the visuals, using not only several biblical references but also showcasing Light Yagam and L’s rivalry.

11) SID - “Ranbu no Melody” (Bleach)

SID is known for its soulful renditions and has also created anime openings for Black Butler and Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, among others. “Ranbu no Melody” is the anime opening 13 of Bleach, perfectly complementing the theme and visuals for that arc of the series.

10) Masatoshi Ono - “Departure” (Hunter x Hunter)

“Departure” is synonymous with Hunter x Hunter. Even anime watchers who haven’t seen the series would immediately recognize it as the opening theme for the 2011 adaptation of Togashi’s most experimental work. The anime opening uses two versions of the song, alternating the first and second stanzas, both sporting the same tune.

9) FLOW - “Colors” (Code Geass)

This list has officially entered the “synonymous with mentions of the anime” section of its entries. Anyone speaking of Code Geass will probably have this anime opening playing on repeat in their minds. For the first time, this iconic song by FLOW introduces the equally iconic protagonist and antihero of the show, Lelouch vi Britannia.

8) Seatbelts - “Tank!” (Cowboy Bebop)

“Tank!” is easily one the most iconic anime openings of all time. So well-known is the song that even Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop used a rendition of this anime opening, even maintaining the basic layout of the visuals.

7) Yoko Takahashi - “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” (Neongenesis Evangelion)

The opening theme for Neongenesis Evangelion is just as popular as the anime itself. Not only appearing as the anime opening but also as a part of the background soundtrack for the show, “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis” is a quintessential entry to this list.

6) Burnout Syndrome - “Fly High!!” (Haikyuu!!)

Haikyuu!! is possibly one of the most popular sports anime of recent times and has an equally dynamic soundtrack. The fourth anime opening, “Fly High!!” is especially popular due to Burnout Syndrome’s powerful performance and the song embodying the theme of the Karasuno team, “Fly”.

5) Goose house - “Hikaru Nara” (Your Lie in April)

It is not unusual to see fans of Your Lie in April suddenly breaking out into passionate impromptu performances of “Hikaru Nara”, so iconic is this anime opening. The first opening of the musical tear-jerker that Your Lie in April is, this opening theme is a must on this list.

4) KANA BOON - “Silhouette” (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto Shippuden has multiple iconic openings like “Sign”, “Diver”, and “Motohiro Datta Sekai”, and of course, “Blue Bird”, but anime opening 16, “Silhouette” wins out because of its visual impact and its placement at a crucial moment during the Fourth Great Ninja War in the series.

3) LiSA - “Gurenge” (Demon Slayer)

Demon Slayer has been incredibly popular ever since its first season was released in 2019. Season 1 anime opening “Gurenge” became an instant hit and even now is a go-to Demon Slayer reference.

Animehype @AnimeHypeYT

#kimetsunoyaiba #DemonSlayer #aimer Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Entertainment District Arc OPENING THEME - Aimer Zanykosanka Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Entertainment District Arc OPENING THEME - Aimer Zanykosanka #kimetsunoyaiba #DemonSlayer #aimer https://t.co/gl3WdpZ3Cr

2) Eve - “Kaikai Kitan” (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 won over people’s hearts with its plot, animation and soundtrack. Eve’s “Kaikai Kitan” became an iconic anime opening that had, and still has, people aggressively head-banging along. Like so many other entries on this list, this song has become synonymous with the series.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



Broadcast in FujiTV on December 1st

#JujutsuKaisen Band King Gnu will perform the Full JJK-0 Movie Theme Song "一途/Only Way" for the first time everBroadcast in FujiTV on December 1st #JJK Spoilers #JJK Band King Gnu will perform the Full JJK-0 Movie Theme Song "一途/Only Way" for the first time everBroadcast in FujiTV on December 1st#JujutsuKaisen #JJKSpoilers #JJK https://t.co/L9D2h55o1w

1) TK - “Unravel” (Tokyo Ghoul)

“Unravel” by TK can very well be called a masterpiece. The opening theme for Tokyo Ghoul season 1 is one anime opening that every anime lover and probably even their little sister knows and can easily sing along with. Not adding this iconic song to this list would be nothing less than sacrilegious.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is far from being a comprehensive list of every good anime opening out there. This list consists of merely the most popular ones. Of course, there are several fantastic underrated anime openings that one should definitely not miss out on, but that would require a separate list of its own. Not to mention, with 2022 just days away, new anime openings will likely expand this already huge list.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar