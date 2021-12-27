Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11: Zenitsu disappears while Tanjiro searches for Daki

Demon Slayer season 2 episode 10 ended on a cliffhanger as the last scene showed Daki’s obi curling around Zenitsu ominously. Continuing in the same vein, episode 11 shows Daki in action as she starts swiftly hunting down her victims, one by one.

With only Tanjiro and Inosuke left in the fray now, and Uzui becoming serious as well, the Entertainment District arc finally delves into the intense action sequences which are a trademark of the Demon Slayer series.

Highlights of Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11

Zenitsu’s disappearance

Daily Koinatsu @dailykoinastu To other it's j plain Oiran, but to them Oiran = mom To other it's j plain Oiran, but to them Oiran = mom https://t.co/GhMhi13JhU

The episode, titled “Tonight”, begins with the head courtesan of the Tokito House, Koinatsu Oiran, presenting her two young attendants with hair ornaments as Tanjiro stands outside, quietly listening.

The opening theme of Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc follows and the very next scene shows the Kyogoku House as “Zenko” is reported missing to the husband of the deceased owner of the brothel. The man however, dismisses it as another case of a courtesan deserting the House, and warns everyone not to search for or even mention the missing girl ever again.

The Kyogoku House owner on learning that Zenko has gone missing (Image via ufotable)

He seems visibly shaken as he says cryptically to himself that it was because they had angered Warabihime Oiran, 'they' being both “Zenko” and the late Omitsu. His phrasing suggests that he knows more than he lets on, possibly having been threatened by Daki in her true form.

Uzui’s decision, Tanjiro and Inosuke’s resolve

Learning of Zenitsu’s disappearance, Uzui immediately tries to pull Tanjiro and Inosuke out from the mission, telling them to leave the district while he deals with it alone. He says that he has decided to consider everyone who has gone missing dead, and would prefer to not cause any further casualties due to his poor decisions.

Roki B @Solitarycubbyh I just found this really amusing, seeing Inosuke getting the better of Tanjiro #DemonSlayer I just found this really amusing, seeing Inosuke getting the better of Tanjiro #DemonSlayer https://t.co/NDaN1TYpZH

While shocked by the news, Tanjiro and Inosuke swear to save everyone in typical Demon Slayer fashion. Tanjiro also tells Inosuke to not die at any cost, reiterating Uzui’s advice,

“Whoever lives wins.”

Joshua Chiu @JoshuaChiu1993

#DemonSlayer #KimetsuNoYaiba #鬼滅の刃 It's absolutely hilarious how Inosuke knows more about the Demon Slayer Corps ranking than Tanjiro. That face Tanjiro makes had me laughing hard. It's absolutely hilarious how Inosuke knows more about the Demon Slayer Corps ranking than Tanjiro. That face Tanjiro makes had me laughing hard. #DemonSlayer #KimetsuNoYaiba #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/iX7rQYmwP9

There is a brief detour in the conversation as the two boys discuss their current ranks, and finally decide to meet at the Ogimoto House to try and track down the demon, or at least the whereabouts of the disappeared victims.

Fans see Uzui using his shinobi skills to extract information rapidly from the current head of the Kyogoku House. He finds out the alias of Daki’s courtesan and her usual room in the brothel and vows to kill the demon and avenge Omitsu.

Koinatsu Oiran's revelation about Tanjiro

shanise 🧚🏽‍♀️ @ploomah koinatsu’s character in both design and personality was honestly so beautiful… she was meant to show the beauty of and grace of taisho era oirans and ufotable did that quite well. she didn’t appear much but i love the way she was brought to life #kimetsunoyaiba koinatsu’s character in both design and personality was honestly so beautiful… she was meant to show the beauty of and grace of taisho era oirans and ufotable did that quite well. she didn’t appear much but i love the way she was brought to life #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/f02Cwan9YJ

Koinatsu Oiran appears once more in Demon Slayer season 2 episode 11 as Tanjiro confesses to being a boy and asks Koinatsu to give some money to the owner of Tokito House as a token of gratitude for taking care of him.

She says she knew that he was a boy from the beginning, but had said nothing, understanding that everyone has their reasons. Tanjiro promises to save everyone and Koinatsu tells him to take care of Suma. But right after he leaves, Koinatsu turns around to see Daki who immediately captures her using her obi.

Tanjiro faces off against Daki

Inosuke gets tired of waiting for Tanjiro and decides to take action on his own. Demon Slayer manages to insert hilarious moments in between tense situations, and this instance is no different. Inosuke crashes his head into the ceiling, calling out to Uzui’s ninja mice to bring him his Nichirin swords.

Tanjiro, meanwhile, having heard that Koinatsu Oiran had disappeared, starts tracking down Daki by his acute sense of smell. Daki reveals herself to Tanjiro very easily however, as the former had been waiting for him to extract information on the Hashira. While Tanjiro does try to fight back, Daki easily overwhelms him and one of the straps of Nezuko’s box breaks into two.

Tanjiro tells Nezuko to only join the fight if she is in danger and then attacks Daki with Water Breathing style. The episode ends with Tanjiro questioning if he can win against an Upper Kizuki demon by himself but accepts that he has to, and settles into an attacking stance.

Preview to Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 12

The Taisho-era secret for the episode introduces the muscular mice that Uzui has trained as ninja beasts. Along with being muscular, he emphasizes that they must be narcissistic and flamboyant. The title for Demon Slayer season 2 episode 12 is revealed to be “Things are Gonna Get Real Flashy!”

With the revelations made and with yet another cliffhanger ending, fans are eagerly awaiting episode 12.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan