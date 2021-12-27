Why is Tanjiro's sword black in Demon Slayer? Theories explored

Ever since Demon Slayer featured Nichirin swords, fans have wondered why Tanjiro’s blade is black in color. The conversation that took place between Urokodaki, the swordsmith and Tanjiro has intrigued people and they have wondered the reason behind the color of his sword.

While not much has been revealed with respect to Tanjiro’s sword in Demon Slayer, fans have come up with theories that could possibly explain this phenomenon. Here's a deep dive into a few theories as to why Tanjiro’s sword is black in Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

The significance of black colored Nichirin swords in

Demon Slayer

Before getting into the significance of a black colored Nichirin sword, one must understand everything there is to know about Nichirin swords. Nichirin swords are special swords that are made specifically for vanquishing demons.

These swords are constructed from a very specific mineral ore that is rare and found only on mountains which have access to sunlight all year round. This ore is called Scarlet Crimson Ore, and the swords are also made from Scarlet Iron Sand.

Therefore the Nichirin swords in Demon Slayer are infused with sunlight which is the biggest weakness that every demon possesses. According to the swordsmith, the color of the sword depends on the breath style of the user, and the area of the sword covered in paint depends on the personality of the user.

Fans have wondered why Tanjiro is the only user with a black blade in Demon Slayer. Later, in the manga, it is revealed that Yoriichi too wielded a black Nichirin blade. The only two users who could perform techniques from the breath of the sun had black Nichirin blades.

Certain fans also believed that the color black was there for thematic purposes. In Demon Slayer, it is revealed that every breathing technique was a derivative of the breath of the sun. Since each breathing technique has a corresponding color, black could represent the sun breathing users as it is the color one achieves by mixing all colors.

The color black could also serve as a representation of Tanjiro and his family’s occupation. The family sold charcoal to people in the neighboring town and Charcoal as a substance is black when unactivated and burns with a bright red color when hot. This could be a representation of the Kamado family as they pray to the God of fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

These are some of the possible reasons why Tanjiro’s Nichirin blade is colored black in Demon Slayer. Fans might have to wait a while till a canon explanation is provided.

Edited by Danyal Arabi