Death Note Season 2: Why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a sequel

Death Note is regarded as a masterpiece and is the most popular manga and anime written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. The anime aired and ran from October 2006 to June 2007, and it has been 15 years since it premiered. The anime has a huge fan base, and they have binged through the entire 37 episodes of the first season back and forth.

However, fans are still hoping for a second installment of the anime. Will there be another installment to the series? What to expect? Here are the details regarding Death Note’s Season 2.

Here’s what fans can expect from Season 2 of Death Note

Will there be a second season?

The anime's Season 1 has been a huge success and gained accolades from both fans and critics. Despite 15 years since the last episode premiered, the series continues to maintain its huge popularity and loyal fanbase.

However, the continuation of the storyline of its first season is not possible, as it already came to an end with the death of the protagonist, and also most of the key characters are also dead.

Although the 37 episodes in the first season were adapted from the twelve manga volumes with the same ending, the second installment for the anime featuring the same cast is not possible.

Even if there's the slightest bit of possibility for Season 2, it will follow a branched-out storyline with new characters. Unfortunately, there have been no updates from the writer, Tsugumi Ohba, or the illustrator, Takeshi Obata. Furthermore, there has been no news from production company Studio Madhouse either.

What to expect

A new addition to the franchise, a sequel one-shot chapter has been introduced on February 4, 2020, “Death Note: A-Kira Story.” Many fans have speculated that a sequel is quite possible for, as the story follows the events after 10 years of the Kira Incident.

However, neither the writer Tsugumi Ohba nor Studio Madhouse have confirmed the renewal of the story, on the contrary, they haven't denied it either. So patience is what fans should hold on to for the time being.

If the show goes under production this year, there is a high chance of getting an update from the production house around the summer. Meanwhile, all a fan can do is wait.

