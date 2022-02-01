5 strongest Ninja Swordsmen in Naruto (and 5 that are weak)

In Naruto when it comes to hand-to-hand or long-range combat, apart from Taijutsu and Kekkei Genkai, shinobis also rely on their weapons. These weapons grant them an advantage in battles by making an opening or defending oneself from deadly blows.

Most shinobis have a preference towards swords, because of their viability and for being a great weapon for close quarters.

Each swordsman in Naruto is an elite Ninja. Combining their Ninjutsu with their swordsmanship, they’ve proven to be vicious fighters to go against. Certainly, every swordsman differs from the other in the aspects of strength, agility, and chakra reserve. Here are the five strongest Ninja Swordsmen in Naruto and five who are considered to be weak.

5 of the strongest Ninja Swordsmen in Naruto

5) Mifune

Mifune is a master swordsman and a samurai from the Land of Iron in Naruto. He is known for his swordsmanship style called “Lai”, which was a formidable technique of drawing the blade to kill the opponent and re-sheathing the sword rapidly in a continuous momentum.

This swordsmanship technique was able to counter Shinobis by landing a strike on them before they could perform a Hand Seal. Mifune wielded a sword named Kurosawa and fought the legendary Hanzo of the Salamander.

4) Mangetsu Hozuki

Mangetsu Hozuki was a member of the Seven Ninja Swordsman of Hidden Mist and was one of the most powerful shinobi hailing from the Mist. Renowned as the “Second Coming of the Demon,” Mangetsu was a proficient swordsman, who was capable of wielding all seven swords with his power and chakra prowess. His favorite weapon was Hiramekarei.

3) Kisame Hoshigake

The terrifying shinobi from the Hidden Mist, renowned as the Monster of the Hidden Mist, Kisame Hoshigake is one of the most powerful ninjas of the Seven Ninja Swordsman of Mist. Kisame became a rogue ninja after leaving his village and joined the Akatsuki.

He wielded an abnormally strong sentient sword that could take on Jinchurikii by devouring their chakra. Kisame was able to fuse his blade while using his Water Prison Shark Dance.

2) Orochimaru

One of three legendary Sannins in Naruto, Orochimaru is one of the strongest shinobi from the Hidden Leaf. He trained alongside Tsunade and Jiraiya under the leadership of the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi himself.

He wielded “Kusanagi” and usually, he kept his sword within his body. Orochimaru is a skilled swordsman who could overpower other strong Kenjutsu users. He can control his blade telekinetically by throwing and retrieving it.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha is by far the strongest Uchiha and is the last breathing member of his clan. He is believed to be the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki. He is equal to the protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki.

Sasuke wields the “Sword of Kusanagi.” Although Sasuke doesn't use it often, he gets quite formidable along with his sword. It doesn’t have any special abilities like that of Orochimaru’s, but the blade is very durable.

Sasuke can channel his Lightning Chakra through his blade to increase its sharpness. Currently he's the most powerful swordsman in Naruto.

5 Ninja Swordsmen who are not up to scratch

5) Zabuza Momochi

The infamous “Demon of the Hidden Mist,” Zabuza Momochi was a skilled swordsman from the notable terrifying Seven Ninja Swordsman of Hidden Mist. After attempting to assassinate the Fourth Mizukage Yagura Karatachi, he went rogue.

Zabuza wielded a sword named Kubukiribocho, which despite looking too heavy was extremely balanced and had the ability to repair itself with the enemy’s blood. Even without his sword, Zabuza was also physically strong and was able to dominate Kakashi Hatake.

4) Darui

Darui is the Shinobi of Hidden Cloud and was the right-hand man of the Fourth Raikage A. He was able to conquer Storm Release which made him acknowledged by the Fourth Raikage himself. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was placed as leader of the First Division of the Allied Shinobi Force.

He effortlessly defeated the mischievous Kinkaku and Ginkaku and successfully seized their weapons. Darui wielded a giant blade that didn’t have any special powers but when integrated with his Lightning Release, it became a deadly sword.

3) Kakashi Hatake

The Copy Ninja, Kakashi Hatake is one of the strongest ninjas in the Naruto franchise. He joined the ANBU at the age of thirteen and was a genius among his peers. Kakashi was able to use his Sharingan with relative ease, despite not being the real owner of it.

Later in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he conjured a full-body Susanoo with the Mangekyou Sharingan that Obito passed to him. He used to carry a White Light Chakra Blade passed on to him by his father when he was young.

Moreover, he was also quite compatible using Kubukiribocho in the Fourth Ninja War effortlessly.

2) Chojuro

The most underrated character in Naruto, Chojuro is quite a skilled ninja hailing from Hidden Mist. He is one of the last generations of Seven Ninja Swordsman. Chojuro had served as a bodyguard for the Fourth Mizukage. He wields a sword named Hiramekarei, which is the strongest sword among the seven.

Hiramekarei is capable of storing a large amount of chakra and can transcend into a hammer or a sword.

Chojuro is a skilled swordsman and with his Hiramekarei, he could even shatter a user within a full-fledged Susanoo.

1) Killer Bee

The shinobi with a peculiar personality, Killer Bee is the Jinchuriki of Eight-Tails and is one of the most powerful ninjas from Hidden Cloud. Killer Bee is the adoptive brother of the Fourth Raikage A. Bee was able to tame his beast at a young age, unlike Naruto.

He used to carry two swords and over the course of the period, he developed many fighting techniques. With his signature Kenjutsu, he can hold eight swords on each specific part of his body and could take on his opponent effortlessly.

Even the Sharingan can’t keep up with Bee’s bizarrely unpredictable moves.

One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul