Demon Slayer Season 3 pushes Zenitsu and Inosuke in an unfateful direction

With the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Entertainment District Arc, fans are eagerly waiting for the franchise's next installment. Season 3 Swordsmith Village Arc has not given Ufotable a date. Following the release dates of previous seasons, it could be assumed that Season 3 would drop around October of 2023.

The Swordsmith Village Arc will feature new characters who will play a pivotal role in Season 3. Zenitsu and Inosuke are in a bit of a pickle with an overload of characters.

What is the fate of Zenitsu and Inosuke in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the central characters of Demon Slayer, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are said to be sharing little to no screen time in Season 3. Both characters had their fair share of moments in previous seasons. As Demon Slayer Season 3 will feature new faces, both Inosuke and Zenitsu have to sit out this arc mostly.

As everything is done for the betterment of the plot. Inosuke and Zenitsu are cast out from the storyline, mostly to prevent the overload of characters. Season 3 highlights the new characters, where squeezing Inosuke and Zenitsu in between the plot would tip off balance.

Both the characters have developed their skills and swordsmanship to a greater extent. Inosuke, who started as a mindless boar-head individual, became more compassionate in saving human lives without being reckless. The thought of killing demons always drove him, but now he is exceptionally in conjunction with both his teammates trying to work together.

Zenitsu, the most panic-stricken character of the show, exhibited his mastery in the only form he knows in Thunder Breathing and won the hearts of everyone. Zenitsu also overcame his crippling fear of facing a demon when he confronted Daki even while knowing that the latter is an Upper-Rank Demon.

With their enthralling performances in the Entertainment District Arc, both the characters will have to sit out the following season. Although, there is nothing to be worried about, as Zenitsu and Inosuke are not entirely disregarded on the show.

They will indeed have minimal screen time, and the most disappointing part is that they are not going to accompany Tanjiro on his way to Swordsmith Village. It would be excruciating to see the trio disband for a while.

