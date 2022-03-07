Demon Slayer: Why is Akaza attracted to fireworks?

The Upper-Rank Three holder, Akaza of the 12 Demon Moons in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is the most intriguing character in the show. He was introduced in the final moments of Mugen Train Arc, where he went against Kyojuro Rengoku.

As a demon, Akaza is always pictured as a ruthless and cunning creature who wreaks havoc upon human life and has no liking for anything in this world. And fans might not know that the demon was fond of fireworks in Demon Slayer. But why fireworks? Is there any particular reason for it?

Why is Akaza drawn towards fireworks in Demon Slayer?

In his human days, Akaza was known by the name Hakuji. He became a disciple of Keizo, who took him as a caretaker for his daughter Koyuki. Hakuji (Akaza) developed feelings for her. Koyuki was suffering from a severe illness where she became bedridden.

After Koyuki got married to Hakuji, the heir of the next door dojo challenged the latter for a duel where he lost miserably. Enraged by his loss, Hakuji poisoned both Koyuki and her father and died shortly after. Prior to Koyuki’s death, Hakuji promised her that they would see the fireworks together.

lunar🌙 @shuugens do you ever wonder if akaza still went and watched the fireworks alone, and even if he can’t remember his wife, he does it out of impulse? i’m sad now, goodbye :( do you ever wonder if akaza still went and watched the fireworks alone, and even if he can’t remember his wife, he does it out of impulse? i’m sad now, goodbye :( https://t.co/dQOCQI9hFU

This unfulfilled promise of Akaza to her fiancé kept the human he was before alive within him in some corner. Akaza’s "Technique Deployment Compass Needle" technique is the Soryu Style martial arts technique that Keizo taught him. Moreover, most of Akaza’s techniques are named after fireworks, and the design is inspired by Koyuki’s hairpin.

His fiance’s name consists of the meaning of snow, and she also used to wear snowflake-shaped hairpins. Most of Akaza’s techniques are named after fireworks and inspired by Koyuki. His “Technique Deployment” ability shows the patterns of a snowflake, which is assumed to be a reflection of Koyuki’s aura within him.

m 🌟 @rengokubrainrot No bc Akaza’s deployment technique is similar to Koyuki’s hair pin No bc Akaza’s deployment technique is similar to Koyuki’s hair pin 💔 https://t.co/2yjh24CyDt

Akaza might be a demon with no emotions or sympathies for human life, but once, he was a human, too, who cherished the people dear to him. Losing everything and everyone, he loathed himself and became a demon named Akaza.

After he became a demon, Akaza lost memories of his human days and remained with its fragments. His only goal is to step up the hierarchy of 12 Demon Moons and eventually become a stronger demon with no definite purpose.

