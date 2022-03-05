Will Nezuko ever take off her muzzle in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko Kamado is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series. Nezuko has been an important character who played a huge role in defeating some of the strongest demons. In the recent Entertainment District arc, she was the reason Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Tengen Uzui survived.

Fans have noticed that she always wore a bamboo muzzle. There has been much discourse about whether she ever removes the muzzle during the course of the series, which the article will attempt to explain below.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the manga.

Does Nezuko ever remove her bamboo muzzle in

Demon Slayer?

Nezuko removed her bamboo muzzle in the Entertainment District arc. When the fan-favorite Imouoto fought against Daki, she underwent a transformation that gave her a new set of powers.

She became so strong that she single-handedly drove Daki into a corner. However, there was a downside to this new transformation since she lost control of herself. She almost ended up eating one of the humans, but Tanjiro intervened at the right time and saved the innocent passerby.

There is another instance in which Nezuko removed her bamboo muzzle in Demon. This scene will most likely be shown in the upcoming season that is currently in the production stage.

In the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc, Nezuko is an integral part of the plot progression. Members of the Demon Slayer Corps fought against the Upper Moon 4 demon Hantengu.

Towards the end of the fight, Nezukos is exposed to sunlight and everyone is worried as she was about to disintegrate. However, to everyone’s surprise, she stood there unaffected. She gained immunity from the sun. It was at that moment she didn’t have her bamboo muzzle on, and she even said the words “Good morning.”

雷姐 @shoyoforme NEZUKOOOOOO UNDER THE SUNLIGHT NEZUKO SPOKE NEZUKOOOOOO UNDER THE SUNLIGHT NEZUKO SPOKE 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/cZkYxShIwR

Initially, her reason for wearing a bamboo muzzle in Demon Slayer was to refrain from biting into human flesh when she was tempted. Even after removing her muzzle during the fight against Daki, she continued to wear them.

However, with the help of Tamayo and her medication, Nezuko ends up becoming completely human which happened in chapter 196 when the Demon Slayer Corps successfully defeated the Demon King.

At this point, the organization was disbanded since every single demon was eradicated from the country.

