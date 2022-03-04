3 demons that would take the spotlight in Demon Slayer Season 3 (& 3 demon hunters)

Demon Slayer recently announced that the third season is in its production stage and fans are excited as the Swordsmith Village arc is one of the best story arcs with a good plot progression. Certain fans have been wondering about the characters that will take the spotlight in the upcoming season.

Demon Slayer fans who have read the manga are aware that the upcoming season will most likely include two arcs, one being the Swordsmith Village arc and the Hashira Training arc. Let’s look at some of the characters that will take the spotlight in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This list contains major spoilers from the manga.

These demons will play a major role in the third season of Demon Slayer

1) Gyokko

Gyokko is the Upper Moon 5 demon tasked with killing the members of the Demon Slayer Corps who were present in the Swordsmith Village. This demon took on the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito and gave him a tough time.

This demon overwhelmed the Hashira during the initial exchanges. He could manipulate and use water to attack. He could teleport to multiple pots that he had placed and summon fis-like creatures to attack. His Blood Demon Art also allowed him to transform and enhance his physical abilities.

2) Hantengu

Hantengu is the second main antagonist of the upcoming arc. This is the Upper Moon 4 demon with a unique set of abilities. His Blood Demon Art allows his emotions to manifest in physical form.

These manifestations, or clones, have unique abilities and appearances. These clones also allow Hantengu’s real body to be hidden, which causes many problems to Mitsuri Kanroji, Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado and Genya Shinazugawa.

3) Nezuko

While Nezuko wasn’t the antagonist, she developed a certain ability as a demon during the series. In the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc, Nezuko plays an important role in the plot's progression.

This fan-favorite Imouoto was exposed to the sun, and as a demon, she should have been burnt and disintegrated. However, to everyone’s surprise, she not only developed immunity to sunlight, but she also said “good morning” to Tanjiro.

Nezuko developed immunity to sunlight in the upcoming arc and spoke for the first time after turning into a demon.

The upcoming season will focus on these demon hunters

1) Mitsuri Kanroji

The Love Hashira takes charge during the fight against Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4 demon. She plays an important role while fighting his clones, while Tanjiro and Genya team up to fight the other clones and find the real body.

Mitsuri displays her raw strength, which is comparable to the likes of Gyomei. Her muscle composition is such that it’s far denser compared to normal human beings.

She also developed the Demon Slayer Mark while fighting against Hantengu, which played an important role in defeating the demon.

2) Muichiro Tokito

The Mist Hashira fought against the Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko. He drove Muichiro to a corner when the two initially fought. His ability to use water almost drowned Muichiro until Kotetsu saved him.

Muichiro then developed the Demon Slayer Mark and defeated the demon with ease. He used a form in Mist Breathing that he developed. He used Obscuring Clouds to land the final blow on the demon.

3) Genya Shinazugawa

The Wind Hashira’s younger brother made a brief appearance during the Final Selection in the first season of Demon Slayer. This young man has a unique way of fighting demons. Therefore, he cannot use breathing techniques and uses a double-barrel shotgun with bullets made from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand ores.

He could also bite into a demon’s flesh and gain its abilities for a short period. This enhances his physical abilities, allowing him to move faster and land heavier hits.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

