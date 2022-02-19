Fans want Demon Slayer season 3 to exclude Mitsuri's bath scene

While Demon Slayer fans are eagerly waiting for the third season of the series, manga readers are slightly concerned about the content shown in the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc. Despite Mitsuri Kanroji barely having any screen time, she’s been the subject of controversy since the first season.

During the Hashira meeting in Demon Slayer Season 1, Mitsuri Kanroji’s clothes were slightly revealing, which led to fans having an opinion regarding this. However, fans are concerned about one particular scene in the upcoming arc.

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri bath scene must be avoided, according to the Japanese fan base

There are plenty of manga readers waiting for the upcoming arc to be animated, given the quality of animation Ufotable has shown while adapting the Entertainment District arc.

However, since this is a series being telecast on Japanese national television, fans are concerned about Mitsuri’s bath scene being animated.

Since the show is being telecast on television, there is a possibility that the series might get rid of this scene or not adopt it. This scene is just one panel in the manga which accounts for a few seconds. That being said, Demon Slayer could be scrutinized for animating and telecasting that particular scene.

Fans also happened to bring back the topic of the Entertainment District arc simply because the arc was set in a red light district. Fans had issues with the setting simply because family-friendly shows don’t need content of that nature.

Fans recollected when Mitsuri Kanroji was summoned to the Ubuyashiki residence to hear Tanjiro’s case about his younger sister. The outfit revealed Mitsuri’s cleavage, which upset a large chunk of the Japanese audience.

While some fans have raised this issue, some fans are trying to understand why no one is talking about the constant decapitation of heads and extreme violence, which should have been a topic of concern considering it's a family-friendly show. Demon Slayer fans are trying to understand why this was labeled as family-friendly in the first place since it constantly displayed violence and gore.

While the series' fanbase is quite divided on this topic, Ufotable and Koyoharu Gotouge will be responsible for the final verdict and decide the course for the upcoming arc.

