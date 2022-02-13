‘Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc’ is announced to be in production by Ufotable

Today, Ufotable announced that Demon Slayer season 3 is in production, right before the airing of the last episode of the Entertainment District arc. The official Demon Slayer Anime website published a teaser and a cast list.

Season 3 will cover the Swordsmith Village Arc and the conclusion of the Entertainment District Arc as well.

With the airing of episode 11 of the Entertainment District Arc, season 2 comes to an end. Ufotable wasted no time in announcing that Demon Slayer season 3 is in production. With season 2 having covered the Entertainment District arc, season 3 is set to feature the next arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji Sato-hen).

Available information

Ufotable has disclosed very little information besides the fact that there is a season 3 in production. A teaser of sorts was published on the official Demon Slayer website alongside the announcement, which features Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

A poster was also circulated featuring these two characters. A staff list was published alongside the cast list. The cast was not a surprise, as the audience met each of them back in Season 1:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

Akari Kitou as Nezuko Kamado

Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito

Kana Hanazawa as Kanroji Mitsuri

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya Shinazugawa

[Minor manga spoilers ahead]

The Swordsmith Village arc

The Swordsmith Village is the ninth arc in Demon Slayer. It starts with Tanjiro and Nezuko traveling to the Swordsmith Village after Haganezuka refuses to repair the boy’s sword yet again. There they meet Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa.

Apart from the development of Tanjiro’s friendship with these three characters, this arc also offers the introduction of Gyokko, Upper Moon Rank Five, and Hantengu, Upper Moon Rank Four. There are two specific fights that fans can look forward to, especially the one involving Muichiro.

Regrettably, Zenitsu and Inosuke will not be featured prominently in this arc, and by default in Demon Slayer Season 3.

In conclusion

Considering how little information Ufotable has disclosed, this announcement was more of a placating act to reassure fans that the Swordsmith Village arc will be adapted into a season and not a movie. Apart from the Infinity Castle arc, the Swordsmith Village arc is hailed as the best arc amongst the manga's readers.

Not only does the arc develop several characters, but it is also more expansive and detail-oriented than most arcs of the series. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Ufotable to announce the release date of Demon Slayer Season 3.

