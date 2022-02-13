3 Hashiras who can beat Obanai Iguro in Demon Slayer (& 3 who don't stand a chance)

Obanai Iguro is one of the supporting characters in the Demon Slayer series. He is the Snake Hashira and was first introduced in Season 1 when Tanjiro was brought to Ubuyashiki in an attempt to explain the complicated situation he was in.

While Obanai Iguro is an extremely powerful Hashira, he certainly isn't the strongest. Let’s take a look at how he fares when compared to some of his peers within the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer: Hashiras that can beat Obanai Iguro

1) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei is undoubtedly the strongest Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. His raw power is unparalleled and was appreciated by the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo. He said that Gyomei was the strongest fighter he had come across in 300 years.

The fact that he was able to keep up with the Upper Moon 1 while simultaneously saving Sanemi from being killed shows his skill. Gyomei would be able to beat the Snake Hashira with ease.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa is considered to be the second most powerful Hashira in the series. Even before he knew about the Demon Slayer Corps, he went around hunting demons with simple mountain blades. This shows the level of natural talent and skill he had, since he hunted demons at a very young age.

He also played an important role during the fight against Kokushibo by assisting Gyomei and Muichiro in that fight. Sanemi’s durability and speed will lend him the victory if he goes up against the Snake Hashira.

3) Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro and Obanai are quite similar in terms of overall combat abilities and strength. Some fans believe that Obanai is stronger simply because he lasted longer than the other Hashiras when fighting Muzan. However, one needs to understand that he took on Nakime before fighting Muzan.

Whereas, Gyomei and Sanemi were fighting the Upper Moon 1. Additionally, Muichiro was extremely young (about 14 years old) when he activated the Demon Slayer Mark and the Red Nichirin blade.

He was a prodigy who would have surpassed the likes of Sanemi Shinazugawa provided he lived long enough to train and perfect his skills.

Characters that don’t stand a chance against Obanai Iguro

1) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is considered to be the weakest Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. Her physical strength is quite low as she doesn’t have enough drive to decapitate the head of a demon.

That being said, she is a skilled and able demon hunter. She can concoct strong poison that is extremely toxic to demons. However, Obanai is far stronger and is superior to her in terms of overall combat ability.

2) Tengen Uzui

The Sound Hashira is a fan-favorite and is extremely skilled in taking down demons. However, he was struggling against the Upper Moon 6 despite having Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu assisting him.

Given his performance against Gyutaro and Daki, there is no way he’ll be able to beat Obanai Iguro who also happened to activate his Demon Slayer Mark.

3) Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri is another strong demon hunter as she was able to keep up against the Upper Moon 4. Her raw strength is exceptionally high owing to her muscle constitution.

However, Obanai Iguro is superior in terms of overall combat ability. The fact that he could go toe to toe against Muzan speaks volumes about his strength. He can beat Mitsuri Kanroji if the two face off against each other.

