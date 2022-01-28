Why can't Genya use breathing styles in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is one of the most trending anime series at the moment. With the Entertainment District arc underway, fans are excited for the upcoming set of episodes. However, some of the manga readers have recollected certain events and have some questions that need to be answered.

The readers are trying to figure out possible reasons why Genya Shinazugawa cannot use breathing styles in Demon Slayer. Here’s everything that is known about the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa's younger brother, Genya.

Possible reasons why Genya can’t use breathing styles in Demon Slayer

Those who have watched the anime will find it hard to remember him since he barely received any screen time. When he was first introduced, he seemed to be extremely ill-mannered and temperamental. This young individual was someone who could not use breathing techniques, and this was mentioned in Chapter 115.

Therefore, Genya spent his time mastering the use of a gun while battling demons. Both the anime and the manga have not specified why he cannot use breathing styles.

The most accurate assumption to make here would be that he cannot perform concentration breathing and improve his breath. This is something that is quite intuitive and the main reason for his inability to perform said techniques is probably because he lacks the natural talent to do so.

That being said, Genya is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps for a reason, which means he has his own method of fighting.

Genya, apart from using guns, has another trick up his sleeve while battling demons. He consumes a small quantity of their flesh, receiving temporary demonic powers that are used to fight demons.

His powers were showcased when he ate Hantengu’s flesh and consumed Kokushibo’s hair. On doing so, he even developed Blood Demon Art and proved to be quite troublesome while fighting against Upper Moon 1.

But the finishing blow is usually delivered with the help of his guns. The bullets in his double barrel shotgun are made out of Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Crimson ore.

This Nichirin shotgun is Genya’s weapon of choice while battling them. His expert marksmanship, paired with quick reflexes, makes him a tough Demon Slayer.

