Why is the leader of Demon Slayer Corps blind?

Set in a world filled with demons, Demon Slayer is about a young boy who lost his family to these vicious creatures. This anime and manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge is one of the most popular shonen series at the moment.

Ever since the release of Demon Slayer, fans have wondered why the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps is blind. This article will talk about Kagaya Ubuyashiki and why he is blind in Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga

Kagaya Ubuyashiki in 'Demon Slayer'

Kagaya Ubuyashiki made his first appearance in season 1 when Nezuko and Tanjiro were brought in to meet the Hashiras and the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps. Fans were quite intrigued as the upper portion of the character’s face looked like it was burnt. The reason for his face being burnt or rotten is later revealed in the manga.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is a descendant of the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan. The reason he is blind is that a curse is slowly taking away his life. The Ubuyashiki family is inflicted with this curse as they are the ones who birthed the very first demon. Therefore, every male member of the family gets this curse which will not allow them to live longer than 30 years. This curse is the reason why Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, is blind.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki has a very unique ability. He might not possess combat abilities, and yet, he is respected by every single Hashira in the series. His heightened sense of foresight was crucial in avoiding casualties that could have crumbled the Demon Slayer Corps. He predicted that Daki and Gyutaro’s deaths would lead to the Upper Moon losing members after a very long time. This later led to Muzan instigating the final war between him and the Demon Slayer Corps.

Also Read Article Continues below

His calming aura was extremely soothing, and even Kibutsuji Muzan commented about him. When Kagaya Ubuyashiki was about to die due to his curse, Muzan said that he had a smile that was similar to that of the Buddha. Kagaya was one of the most important support characters in Demon Slayer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu