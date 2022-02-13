Twitter goes berserk over leaked images and videos of Douma from 'Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc' Episode 11

A clip and subsequent images of Douma from the upcoming episode 11 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc have been leaked on Twitter, and fans are losing their minds over it.

Not only is the animated version of the current Upper Moon Rank Two available, but he is speaking in the clip as well, confirming the identity of his voice actor.

[The article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc episode 11]

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc Episode 11 leak confirms the appearance and voice actor of Douma

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc episode 11 is still a little while away, but the leaks have already started coming in. They primarily feature the current Upper Rank Two of the Twelve Kizuki Demons, Douma.

In the Entertainment District Arc, he appears at the end in Daki and Gyuutarou’s flashback, and the leaks are from that scene.

The images show that Ufotable has decided to animate the Demon with silver or white hair, not blond like some fans had hoped. However, this could later change as this scene is from centuries ago. At that time, Douma was still the Upper Rank Six.

Douma's voice actor

Along with the animation, the clip also reveals Douma’s voice. He is being voiced by Mamoru Miyano, and fans are ecstatic about that choice as well.

Mamoru Miyano is one of the most popular voice actors in the industry at the moment, alongside the likes of Hiroshi Kamiya and Yuki Kaji, and manga-readers had hoped that he would voice the Upper Rank Two Demon.

Miyano had previously voiced Light Yagami from Death Note, Rintarou Okabe from Steins;Gate, Miya Atsumu from Haikyuu!!, Chrollo Lucilfer from Hunter X Hunter, to name a few. In the clip, he embodies Douma’s spirit perfectly.

Viewers will see more of Douma as the series progresses. His fight with Shinobu, Kanao, and Inosuke in the Infinity Castle arc is hailed as one of the most captivating in the series.

In conclusion

Not only pictures and clips of Douma, but a few different shots from the climax of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc episode 11 have also been leaked. But fans seem to be paying the most attention to the Upper Rank Two. The Demon has always been popular amongst fans for his sickly-sweet manner and blasé attitude that masks his true strength.

The episode will be 45 minutes long, and will hopefully live up to the excitement created by the leaks.

