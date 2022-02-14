Fans flood the internet as Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc comes to an end

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 18 marked the end of the Entertainment District arc, and needless to say, fans have a lot to say about the final episode of the season. With the last few episodes being extremely action-heavy, this episode eased up on the combat and was more of a tearjerker. The well-paced arc was properly rounded off with this episode, and Ufotable’s consistently fantastic animation this season made it even more satisfying.
Twitter fans’ response to the Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc finale
The verdict regarding season 2 episode 18
The episode garnered ample praise from fans for the overall quality of the episode, both in terms of content, voice acting, and animation.
Season 2 episode 18 turned out to be a tear fest for fans, many remarking upon its emotionally heavy content. Especially the tragic backstory of the Upper Rank siblings, Gyutaro and Daki, had fans bawling their eyes out.
Other fans have been shedding tears of relief along with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Uzui’s wives, with the heartwarming end to the arc. Yet others are simply in tears because the season has come to an end, and Sundays will probably feel a bit less exciting from next week (thankfully for them, Attack on Titan is still airing).
A large chunk of fans have been very excited by the reveal of the former Upper Rank Six demon, Douma. Douma is voiced by Miyano Mamoru, which lovers of the series have vehemently approved of. Manga readers, in particular, agree that Miyano Mamoru is the perfect fit for Douma, considering his role later on in the manga as a major villain.
Ufotable’s animation has also had fans appreciating Douma, with special focus on his eyes. The focus on beautifully animated eyes also extends to Upper Rank Three demon Akaza, Daki during her human life, and Serpent Hashira Iguro Obanai.
Many fans have also begun looking for clues and Easter eggs in the episode foreshadowing the events of future story arcs of the Demon Slayer manga. Akaza being summoned to the Infinity Castle is such an instance.
Of course, Twitter wouldn’t be complete without memes and comic content. The series has a distinctive humor with a knack for cutting through tense situations by making them trivial, and fans took ample advantage of those moments, along with the usual barrage of memes.
Fans’ reaction to announcement for Season 3
With the announcement for Demon Slayer Season 3 dropping almost at the same time as the final episode, a large chunk of tweets have been speculatory in nature, and already looking forward to the third season of the anime, which will adapt the Swordsmith Village arc.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Demon Slayer fans are especially looking forward to seeing the Love Hashira and Mist Hashira in action, along with the demon slayer Shinazugawa Genya.