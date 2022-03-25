Attack on Titan final season part 2 episode 12: Release date, what to expect and more

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is finally coming to an end, with the final episode left to be aired. Both parts of the season have been roller-coasters from start to finish, riddled with unexpected plot twists and a multitude of shocking revelations.

The last few episodes of part 2 of this season focus on Armin, Mikasa, Jean, Connie, Hange and Levi forming an alliance with the Marleyans and Onyankopon in a last desperate attempt to stop Eren.

Episode 11 ended on a note tainted by both sorrow and hope, as the possibility of stopping the Rumbling remained but there was no longer any way to save Liberio or Marley.

When and where to watch Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 12

Attack on Titan season 4 episode 12, titled Jinrui no Yoake or The Dawn of Humanity, has been written by Seko Hiroshi and directed by Hara Hidekazu. The episode was originally scheduled to air on March 27, 2022 but has been delayed by a week and is now confirmed to air on April 4, 2022. Episode 12 is expected to release worldwide during the following times:

Eastern Time: 3.45 pm

3.45 pm Central Time: 2.45 pm

2.45 pm Pacific Time: 12.45 pm

12.45 pm British Time: 8.45 pm

8.45 pm Central European Time: 9.45 pm

9.45 pm Indian Time: 2.15 am (April 5)

2.15 am (April 5) Philippine Time: 4.45 am (April 5)

4.45 am (April 5) Australian Central Standard Time: 6.15 am (April 5)

Episode 12 will be available for viewing on Hulu, NHK TV channel in Japan, and Funimation and Crunchyroll’s new combined library worldwide.

Episode 11 recap

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 covered the high-stakes fight for the flying boat at the docks of Paradis Island. After their cover was blown, the Yeagerists opened fire and an all-out massacre began. Annie and Reiner shifted into their Titan forms, while Mikasa, Jean and Connie slashed through the enemy formations with their ODM gear.

The time required for the flying boat to be assembled forced Magath and Hange to change plans and escape with the boat and the Azumabito engineers to the Marleyan city of Odiha. The assault that followed resulted in Floch’s death and Reiner and Annie being severely injured.

The battle further showcased Mikasa’s deadly Ackerman skills and revealed Falco’s Jaw Titan form. The episode ended with Magath sacrificing himself along with Shadis, who secretly helped them by blowing up the train carrying reinforcements.

What to expect in episode 12

The preview to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 12 did not provide any conclusive clues as to what will happen, but the narration accompanied by Zeke and Eren’s conversation in Liberio suggests that we might get to see the latter in all the terrifying glory of his Founding Titan form.

Several clues have been scattered in the episodes themselves, including the implication that Yelena knows about Eren’s whereabouts and his destination, and would reveal them if they let her travel with them. Levi’s vow to kill Zeke also led fans to speculate that we might see more from the former once Eren is located.

But with how things currently stand, it seems extremely unlikely that the series will conclude within just one more episode, even if rushed or given an alternate anime-original ending. This has also led to Attack on Titan fans hoping for a final movie to bring this bloodstained saga to an end.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul