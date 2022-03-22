Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 11 depicts Falco’s debut as the Jaw Titan after the dock becomes a battlefield

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is almost at its end, but tensions have been climbing steadily as the ruse to deceive the Yeagerists failed in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10.

After Connie killed both Daz and Samuel, and Mikasa crashed into the Yeagerist fortress to save the Azumabito mechanics, Floch ordered the Yeagerists to kill them all, branding them as traitors.

Annie and Reiner shifted into their Titan forms and an all-out battle broke out. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 did not skimp on violence and gore either, so viewer discretion would be ideal.

Highlights from Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 11

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11, titled “Retrospective” or “Kaiko,” began with a brief recap of Gabi, Falco, Onyankopon, Yelena and Levi watching from a distance as Annie and Reiner transformed, and the fight for the flying boat began in earnest.

Escape to Odiha

Mikasa, along with Hange, Jean, and Magath, helped Kiyomi Azumabito and her engineers hide in the basement while the Yeagerists clashed against 'traitors' and the two Titans. To their horror, the engineers stated that it would take them at least half a day to set up the flying boat and get it running.

Magath and Hange realized that even if they were able to defend the docks for that long, their chances of reaching Eren were impossible, thus dooming Marley and Liberio. Kiyomi suggested the only other option - to flee with the flying boat on a ship and assemble it in the coastal city of Odiha.

Floch’s orders

Floch noticed the Azumabito engineers trying to get away and figured out that they were going to set up the ship on the continent. He ordered the Yeagerists to kill everyone, while Mikasa warned Annie and Reiner of the new plan and told them to defend the ship and the engineers.

Annie and Reiner suffered severe damage while protecting the ship and its passengers, having been hit by multiple Thunder Spears. Annie lost an arm while Reiner shielded Annie against a head-on cluster of anti-Titan weapons, which resulted in his entire face blowing up.

Falco uses the Jaw Titan

Pieck was hiding in an alley, looking for the chance to carry the others, including an injured Levi and Yelena, to the ship, but Falco was unable to sit idle watching the Armored Titan being severely injured.

Pieck warned him against using the Jaw Titan, since the first transformation never went smoothly, but Falco was adamant as he climbed off the Cart Titan and rushed into the battlefield.

Hange pointed out the train carrying reinforcements to their site, but to their shock and relief, Shadis who had seen them leave Shiganshina after rescuing Jean and Onyankopon, rigged the tracks in advance and blew up the train. Meanwhile, the Female Titan’s head fell off and the Armored Titan too was too battered to move anymore.

kokonui canon @miiroxs



#shingeki

#AttackOnTitan Can we all just agree that falco has the best jaw titan design ever.

Before the Yeagerists could kill them off, Connie intervened after leaving an injured Armin on the ship, killing them off. Mikasa and Jean rejoined the fight, knowing that their hesitation would cost them theirs and thousands of other lives.

The Cart Titan returned as well after informing Magath that Falco had run off. As the Yeagerists charged once more, Falco transformed, revealing his Jaw Titan form for the first time in the Attack on Titan anime.

Floch dies

Floch, with the Jaw Titan in front of him, dodged and rushed towards the ship with two Thunder Spears. After losing one while parrying Hange and the Cart Titan, he was left with one shot to sink the ship. He declared that he would be the one to save Eldia, but his shot missed as Gabi shot him from the deck with a rifle.

The Thunder Spear launched into the sea, missing the ship and Floch met his end in Attack on Titan, sinking into its depths.

Mikasa’s rampage

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 also reminded viewers just how ruthless and capable the Ackermans can be, with Mikasa using the Yeagerists’ confusion and panic to cut down soldier after soldier without pause.

She blew up the remaining Yeagerists on the rooftops with a Thunder Spear, getting drenched in a rain of blood in the process.

X @errorzyntax

#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AttackOnTitan Thank you Isayama for creating the beautiful, strong and badass main heroine of Attack on Titan: MIKASA ACKERMAN

The ship was all ready to sail and they decided to quickly make their getaway. Flaco lost control and attacked Pieck, but she was able to hold him down while Magath cut him out of his Titan form.

They made their way back, supporting Reiner and Annie, both of whom were past their limits. Magath, however, stayed behind, determined to prevent any lingering Yeagerists from attacking the departing ship.

Magath and Shadis’ sacrifice

Magath made his way towards the remaining ship, only to be intercepted by Shadis. The two of them hid on the ship and created a mound of gunpowder to be set on fire. Magath confessed that he had spent his entire life ignoring his conscience and dooming the Eldian warriors by using them as Titan inheritors, despite them being just children.

During their last moments, the two of them exchanged names and expressed their respect for each other before blowing the ship and themselves up.

Annie’s breakdown

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 ended with Annie having a breakdown when Hange informed her that it was too late to save Liberio. She insisted that Magath had sacrificed himself depite knowing that Marley would perish, but did so anyway, to save even one more life if possible.

Annie looked up to Mikasa in tears and asked if the latter would be able to watch Eren be killed, since she didn’t want to fight anymore, especially among themselves, and not even against Eren. Mikasa remained silent and looked on sadly.

Preview to Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 12 was extremely short with the narration mentioning the things they had seen and talked about, and the decisions they had made. It was all That Eren had wanted.

The preview showed a clip of Eren’s rendezvous with Zeke, when he had pretended to agree with the latter’s plan. The title of the episode was announced to be “Jinrui no yoake” or “The Dawn of Humanity.”

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan