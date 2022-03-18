Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11: Release date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more

With the final season of Attack on Titan drawing to a close, there seem to be too many elements left to wrap up. Episode 10 was one of the most bereft episodes of the season, with Connie’s anguished cries still lingering in the viewers’ ears.

Episode 11 is expected to unveil the flying boat, and it ought to become clearer whether the anime will follow the manga ending. Episode 11 has covered up to chapter 128 of the Attack on Titan manga, with a few chapters left untouched in the middle.

When and where to watch episode 11 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

Episode 11 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, episode 86 overall, titled "Retrospective (Kaiko),” is written by Hiroshi Seko and directed by Jun Shishido. The episode is set to air on NHK General TV on Monday, March 21 at 12.05 AM JST.

The subtitled versions will be streamed a few hours after the NHK version. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Funimation’s joint platform as well as on Hulu on Sunday, March 20 at the following international times:

Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM

British Time: 11:45 PM

Central European Time: 9:45 PM

Indian Time: 2:15 AM (March 21)

Philippine Time: 4:45 AM (March 21)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6:15 AM (March 21)

Recap of Episode 10

In Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10, titled “Traitors,” the alliance scouts the port and realizes that the Yeagerists are guarding the flying boat in order to preserve the technology, but will destroy it if they know that the rebels want it.

Floch Foster holds Kiyomi Azumabito hostage along with the best technicians from Hizuru.

While Connie and Jean are miffed about having to kill their comrades, Annie reminds them that there is no other way. Commander Magath tries to get Eren’s destination out of Yelena to no avail, before apologizing to everyone present for the unfair burden that they have to carry.

However, Armin refuses to stand by and watch.

Armin and Connie barge into the Yeagerist stronghold under the ruse that they need the flying boat to chase the Marleyans who have escaped into the sea. They also say that the Cart Titan has killed Jean and Onyankopon.

With Armin’s stellar performance, they get their ex-comrades, Daz and Samuel, to undo the traps around the flying boat while also demanding that Floch frees the Azumabito.

However, Floch’s suspicions get the better of him and he tries to kill them before Mikasa comes in to rescue the people of Hizuru. They retreat to a basement with Hange and Magath while Reiner and Annie transform and attack the Yeagerists.

Samuel shoots Armin in the mouth, but Connie snatches the gun away and shoots both him and Daz, all the while screaming in anguish as a shocked Armin remembers Berthold’s words.

What to expect from Episode 11

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 11 focuses on the rebels fighting the Yeagerists. Mikasa is likely to take on Floch, with both of their loyalties to Eren finally clashing in a poetic end. Reiner and Annie will take care of the rest of the Yeagerists while people like Armin, Hange, and Magath come up with a plan.

It will be interesting to see how they plan to stop Eren. Magath has admitted in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 10 that they couldn’t stop him even if they had all nine titans. With only five titans, one of whom is a child, they could not hope to make a dent in Eren’s plans.

Additionally, it is undisclosed if Levi will ever return to the fight. It would be safe to assume that Eren’s destination would be Marley, but getting there would take the rebels some time. The bombs planted around the flying boat seem to foreshadow that their journey will not be so smooth after all.

