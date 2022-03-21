Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Twitter goes berserk over Episode 11 as the Jaw Titan joins the fight

Attack on Titan left its fans on the edge of their seats as the latest episode continued to focus on Mikasa and her crew’s plan on saving the world from Eren’s mass genocide. Fans cannot contain their excitement for the upcoming episode and want to know just how far the Marleyans and the people of Paradis island are willing to go to stop the Rumbling.
Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the upcoming episodes and react to some of the important scenes in the latest episode. Let’s take a look at some fans reactions to Episode 86 of Attack on Titan.
Attack on Titan fans take to Twitter react to Episode 86
One of the most common tweets about the latest episodes seems to be about the action sequence when Mikasa, Annie, Reiner, and Conny were absolutely destroying the Jaegerists.
MAPPA has done a great job in animating the sequence and fans have taken note of their efforts. One particular fan even mentioned that Wit Studio wasn’t able to maintain the same level of animation that MAPPA did.
Fans were also quite interested in Falco and his Jaw Titan design as well. Fans have seen Galliard's Jaw Titan design, and Falco's was quite different from the ones that have been featured before. Most fans appreciated the latest design for the Jaw Titan.
Attack on Titan fans believe that the latest episode was one of the best episodes of the concluding season since there were a ton of elements that one could watch and enjoy. Manga readers have also been waiting for this section to get animated, and it's safe to say that they were not disappointed.
One would assume that fans of this series would be desensitized to characters dying because of the sheer frequency. However, fans were quite shocked and saddened to see both Theo Magath and Shadis die in order to stall the Jaegerists from capturing the flying boat.
One particular fan is still trying to process the fact that the series is coming to an end after airing the next episode. Dedicated fans have been a part of this journey since its inception and knowing the the upcoming episode will be the last one in the series can be a bit of a hard pill to swallow.
Attack on Titan fans are eager to see how the upcoming episode will wrap up the entire series. There is a lot of hype building up for the upcoming episode, which will be releasing by the end of this week.