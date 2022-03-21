Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: Twitter goes berserk over Episode 11 as the Jaw Titan joins the fight

Attack on Titan left its fans on the edge of their seats as the latest episode continued to focus on Mikasa and her crew’s plan on saving the world from Eren’s mass genocide. Fans cannot contain their excitement for the upcoming episode and want to know just how far the Marleyans and the people of Paradis island are willing to go to stop the Rumbling.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the upcoming episodes and react to some of the important scenes in the latest episode. Let’s take a look at some fans reactions to Episode 86 of Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan fans take to Twitter react to Episode 86

One of the most common tweets about the latest episodes seems to be about the action sequence when Mikasa, Annie, Reiner, and Conny were absolutely destroying the Jaegerists.

MAPPA has done a great job in animating the sequence and fans have taken note of their efforts. One particular fan even mentioned that Wit Studio wasn’t able to maintain the same level of animation that MAPPA did.

Awkwardly Animated @AwkwrdlyAnmated #aotspoilers Omg this attack on titan episode has some of the best animation in the entire series. MAPPA is not playing around bro. Wit was not doing it like this. I’m sorry. Omg this attack on titan episode has some of the best animation in the entire series. MAPPA is not playing around bro. Wit was not doing it like this. I’m sorry. 😭 #aotspoilers https://t.co/ZbOwUKPpd2

Gia 🐝 AOT SPOILERS!!! @Georgia_Heapyx



The post credits scene too #shingeki #AttackOnTitan #aotspoilers This whole episode was absolutely insane, I loved every second (spent a chunk of it crying but hey 🤷‍♀️)The post credits scene too This whole episode was absolutely insane, I loved every second (spent a chunk of it crying but hey 🤷‍♀️)The post credits scene too 😭😭 #shingeki #AttackOnTitan #aotspoilers

Fans were also quite interested in Falco and his Jaw Titan design as well. Fans have seen Galliard's Jaw Titan design, and Falco's was quite different from the ones that have been featured before. Most fans appreciated the latest design for the Jaw Titan.

Attack on Titan fans believe that the latest episode was one of the best episodes of the concluding season since there were a ton of elements that one could watch and enjoy. Manga readers have also been waiting for this section to get animated, and it's safe to say that they were not disappointed.

Vslayer @VCanadianBeef Been waiting for this to get animated for so long, best episode yet. So clean. #aotspoilers Been waiting for this to get animated for so long, best episode yet. So clean. #aotspoilers https://t.co/widpCOPbGL

One would assume that fans of this series would be desensitized to characters dying because of the sheer frequency. However, fans were quite shocked and saddened to see both Theo Magath and Shadis die in order to stall the Jaegerists from capturing the flying boat.

neens 🎀 @taeoxo_hr #aotspoilers #shingeki



:(((((((((((( i thought im used to characters dying 🫠 maybe not :(((((((((((( i thought im used to characters dying 🫠 maybe not #aotspoilers #shingeki :(((((((((((( i thought im used to characters dying 🫠 maybe not https://t.co/7yYele2Bdw

One particular fan is still trying to process the fact that the series is coming to an end after airing the next episode. Dedicated fans have been a part of this journey since its inception and knowing the the upcoming episode will be the last one in the series can be a bit of a hard pill to swallow.

neens 🎀 @taeoxo_hr #aotspoilers #shingeki



NAHHHHH THERES NO WAY WE ONLY HAVE ONE EP LEFT NAHHHHH THERES NO WAY WE ONLY HAVE ONE EP LEFT #aotspoilers #shingeki NAHHHHH THERES NO WAY WE ONLY HAVE ONE EP LEFT 😭 https://t.co/AoHIaHkLkL

Attack on Titan fans are eager to see how the upcoming episode will wrap up the entire series. There is a lot of hype building up for the upcoming episode, which will be releasing by the end of this week.

